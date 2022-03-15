Photos: Residential areas hit in Kyiv leaving at least four dead

Raids on residential areas in Kyiv have killed at least four people, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Bodies were pulled from the rubble after an attack on a 16-storey building in the Sviatoshynsky district, the emergency service said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that 27 people had been rescued from the site.

Another residential building in the Podilsk area also came under attack, it said.

“A fire started on the first five floors of a 10-storey residential building on Mostytska street as a result of ammunition fire,” it said.

Shattered glass and debris were spread around the explosion site while residents were throwing charred wreckage out of their windows.

Windows were blown out by the impact in surrounding blocks.

Separately, the emergency service said a private home was hit in the Osokorky district in southeastern Kyiv.

Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

More than half of Kyiv’s three million inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the Russian offensive.