Photos: Rescuers search for survivors after landslide in Colombia

A mudslide triggered by heavy rains in Colombia killed at least 14 people and injured 35.

Rescue workers search for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed on people's homes in Pereira, Colombia. [Andres Otalvaro/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Feb 2022

At least 14 people have been killed and 35 injured after a landslide buried several homes in central Colombia, the country’s disaster management agency said.

The landslide on Tuesday in Dosquebradas, close to the city of Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.

Rescue teams dug through the mud looking for survivors, said the National Unit for Management of Risks and Disasters.

Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed.

Landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and informally constructed houses.

More than 320 people were killed in 2017 in another landslide disaster in the city of Mocoa.

Police and rescue workers evacuate a survivor from the site of a rain-weakened hillside that collapsed over homes in Pereira. [Andres Otalvaro/AP Photo]
A woman saves a live chicken from the debris. [Andres Otalvaro/AP Photo]
Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into this residential area, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said. [Andres Otalvaro/AP Photo]
Evacuated residents watch the rescue operation in Pereira. Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed. [Andres Otalvaro/AP Photo]
Rescue teams remove debris while searching for survivors in Pereira. [Vladimir Encina Duque/Reuters]
A rescue dog searches for victims. Landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or informal construction of houses. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
