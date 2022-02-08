In Pictures

Photos: Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

Protests continue despite a crackdown that has killed at least 79 and injured more than 2,000, according to medics aligned with the protesters.

Sudanese people stage a protest in Khartoum
Sudanese protesters set tyres on fire during the protests. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
Published On 8 Feb 2022

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, where thousands took to the streets on Monday in the latest of a months-long string of demonstrations.

The demonstrators are denouncing the October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil.

Protesters, mostly young men and women, marched in the streets across Sudan, demanding an end to the military’s takeover.

They called for a fully civilian government to lead the country’s now-stalled transition to democracy.

The coup has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule, which was launched after three decades of repression and international isolation under President Omar al-Bashir.

The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove al-Bashir in April 2019.

Sudanese people stage a protest demanding the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council
Sudanese security forces blocked protesters trying to reach the presidential palace. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
Sudanese people stage a protest demanding the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council
Security forces fired tear gas as demonstrators were heading towards the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
Sudanese anti-coup protesters
Huge crowds have taken to the streets regularly, demanding a return to civilian rule, since a coup on October 25 ended a 2019 power-sharing arrangement. [AFP]
Sudanese anti-coup protesters
The protests have continued despite a crackdown that has killed at least 79 and injured more than 2,000, according to medics aligned with the protest movement. [AFP]
Sudanese anti-coup protesters
Monday's protests took place despite heavy security presence in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North. [AFP]
Sudanese anti-coup protesters
Sudanese anti-coup protesters pick up a tear gas canister fired by security forces in the al-Diyum neighbourhood of the capital Khartoum. [AFP]
Protesters take part in a march against the military rule
Sudanese authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition against demonstrators, reporting that scores of security officers have been wounded and a police general was stabbed to death. [El-Tayeb Siddig/Reuters]