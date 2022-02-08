In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Ecstatic crowds greet AFCON winners Senegal in Dakar

Senegal’s victorious football team were treated to a hero’s welcome when they returned to the capital Dakar.

Senegal's President Macky Sall, left, and coach Aliou Cisse, right, hold the trophy during a ceremony after the national football team arrived back at the airport in Dakar
Senegal's President Macky Sall and coach Aliou Cisse hold the AFCON trophy during a ceremony after the national football team arrived at the airport in Dakar. [Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Feb 2022

Senegal’s football team arrived home a day after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to hundreds of thousands of ecstatic and chanting fans in the capital Dakar.

Huge crowds descended on a military airport in the West African country’s capital on Monday, blowing vuvuzelas and waving flags in celebration.

President Macky Sall was waiting at the airport to greet the returning players, who then paraded through thronged streets atop a bus on their way to the presidential palace.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday’s final in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde.

The victory marked Senegal’s first success in the tournament and sparked jubilant celebrations across the capital city of three million people.

The government had declared Monday a public holiday in order to celebrate the occasion.

Senegal reached the final of the AFCON twice but the Lions of Teranga never clinched the ultimate prize until Sunday.

Africa’s top-ranked national team and 20th in the world lost the last Cup of Nations final in 2019, falling 1-0 to Algeria in Cairo.

It also lost the 2002 final on penalties to Cameroon, a few months before becoming one of just three African teams to reach a World Cup quarter-final.

“It’s the best day of my life,” Mane said after winning the title. “I’m living a dream. I can’t believe it. The wait was long but finally we did it. We are all happy and proud to win this trophy.”

Supporters surround the bus carrying the national football team in Dakar
Supporters surround the bus with the national football team in Dakar. [Seyllou/AFP]
Supporters cheer as a member of the Senegalese Football team raises the trophy in Dakar
Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the football team's maiden AFCON crown following their victory against Egypt. [John Wessels/AFP]
Senegalese football fans celebrate as they await the return of their national team in Dakar
Senegalese football fans celebrate as they await the return of their national team in Dakar. [Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP Photo]
Senegalese soccer fans celebrate as they await the return of their national football team in Dakar
Senegalese fans celebrate ahead of the team's return. Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final in Yaounde, Cameroon. [Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP Photo]
Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou holds the trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal have competed in the AFCON for more than 50 years and reached the final twice, but Sunday marked the first triumph at the continental event. [Seyllou/AFP]
Senegalese soccer fans wait to welcome back their team in front of the military airport in Dakar
Senegalese football fans welcome back their team in front of the airport in Dakar. [Aliou Mbaye/EPA]
Senegalese soccer fans celebrate as they await the return of their national team
Senegalese football fans made the most of the national holiday to celebrate the title. [Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP Photo]
Supporters cheer as Abdou Diallo, Senegalese defender football player, raises the trophy in Dakar
Supporters cheer as Abdou Diallo raises the trophy in Dakar. [John Wessels/AFP]