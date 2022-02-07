Photos: Cyclone Batsirai pounds Madagascar

A cyclone has struck southeastern Madagascar, causing at least 10 deaths, triggering floods and affecting power supply, according to officials.

Cyclone Batsirai, the second to hit the Indian Ocean island in just two weeks, swept inland late on Saturday, slamming into the eastern coastline with heavy rain and wind speeds of up to 165 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour).

One of the worst-hit towns was Nosy Varika on the east coast where almost 95 percent of buildings were destroyed “as if we had just been bombed” and floods cut access.

In the central region of Haute Matsiatra, villagers shovelled mud from a road to clear damage from a landslide caused by Batsirai.

The damage from the storm compounded the destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana, which hit the island two weeks ago, killing 55 people and displacing 130,000.

After ravaging Madagascar, Ana moved west, making landfall in Mozambique and continuing inland to Malawi. A total of 88 people were killed.