Photos: Cyclone Batsirai pounds Madagascar

The second cyclone to hit Madagascar in two weeks killed at least 10 people and forced nearly 48,000 from their homes.

A girl holds a baby outside a damaged house in a flooded area
A girl holds a baby outside a damaged house in a flooded area in Fianarantsoa, in southern Madagascar. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Published On 7 Feb 2022

A cyclone has struck southeastern Madagascar, causing at least 10 deaths, triggering floods and affecting power supply, according to officials.

Cyclone Batsirai, the second to hit the Indian Ocean island in just two weeks, swept inland late on Saturday, slamming into the eastern coastline with heavy rain and wind speeds of up to 165 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour).

One of the worst-hit towns was Nosy Varika on the east coast where almost 95 percent of buildings were destroyed “as if we had just been bombed” and floods cut access.

In the central region of Haute Matsiatra, villagers shovelled mud from a road to clear damage from a landslide caused by Batsirai.

The damage from the storm compounded the destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana, which hit the island two weeks ago, killing 55 people and displacing 130,000.

After ravaging Madagascar, Ana moved west, making landfall in Mozambique and continuing inland to Malawi. A total of 88 people were killed.

A boy carries vegetables in a flooded area, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa
Cyclone Batsirai swept inland late on Saturday, slamming into the eastern coastline with heavy rain and wind speeds of 165 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour). [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Children walk among the debris of a destroyed house
Children walk among the debris of a destroyed house. Nearly 48,000 people were forced from their homes after Batsirai struck, officials said. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
A local jumps outside his flooded house
It was the second major storm to hit the Indian Ocean island nation in two weeks. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Debris is seen in a flooded area
Debris is seen in a flooded area in Fianarantsoa. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
A view of a destroyed house as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland
The damage from the storm compounded the destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana, which hit the island two weeks ago. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Locals stand next to a flooded area
Locals stand next to a flooded area in Fianarantsoa. One of the worst-hit towns was Nosy Varika on the east coast where almost 95 percent of buildings were destroyed. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Locals find shelter at an evacuation centre
Locals find shelter at an evacuation centre in Fianarantsoa. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]