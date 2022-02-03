Photos: Ukrainian civilians train for possible war with Russia

In Pictures

Some of Kharkiv’s million-plus people say they stand ready to wage an armed campaign if Russia invades.

An instructor shows how to use weapons to a group of women during training in Kharkiv
An instructor shows a group of women how to use weapons during training in Kharkiv, Ukraine. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A table tennis coach, a chaplain’s wife, a dentist and a firebrand nationalist have little in common except a desire to defend their hometown.

And their halting effort to speak Ukrainian instead of Russian, the language that had dominated till recently.

They are among the Ukrainians in Kharkiv who are training for a war with Russia.

If Russia invades, some of the million-plus people here are ready to abandon civilian life and wage an armed campaign against one of the world’s greatest military powers. And they expect many Ukrainians will do the same.

The situation in Kharkiv, just 40km (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at their border, feels particularly perilous. Ukraine’s second-largest city is one of its industrial centres and includes two factories that restore old Soviet-era tanks or build new ones.

It is also a city of fractures between Ukrainian speakers and those who stick with Russian, between those who enthusiastically volunteer to resist a Russian offensive and those who just want to live their lives.

Which side wins out in Kharkiv could well determine the fate of Ukraine.

The conflict that began in Ukraine’s Donbas region has subsided into low-level trench warfare after agreements brokered by France and Germany. Most of the estimated 14,000 dead were killed in 2014 and 2015, but every month brings new casualties.

An armed resistance by regular citizens defending a hometown of a thousand basement shelters would be a nightmare for Russian military planners, according to analysts and US intelligence officials.

“The Russians want to destroy Ukraine’s combat forces. They don’t want to be in a position where they have to occupy ground, where they have to deal with civilians, where they have to deal with an insurgency,” said James Sherr, an analyst of Russian military strategy who testified last week before a British parliamentary committee.

Russia denies having plans for an offensive but it has demanded guarantees from NATO to keep Ukraine out of the alliance, halt the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the US call those demands impossible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said recently that any escalation could hinge on Kharkiv. The city is also the base for Yevheniy Murayev, identified by British intelligence as the person Russia was considering installing as president.

“Kharkiv has over 1 million citizens,” Zelenskyy recently told The Washington Post. “It’s not going to be just an occupation; it’s going to be the beginning of a large-scale war.”

Svetlana Putilina smiles as she listens to an instructor during the training in Kharkiv,
Svetlana Putilina smiles as she listens to an instructor during the training. Putilina, 50, whose husband is a Muslim chaplain in the Ukrainian military, has set emergency plans for her family and for her unit, outlining who will take the children to safety outside the city, who will accompany elderly parents and grandparents to one of the hundreds of mapped bomb shelters and what resistance the women will deploy. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
A woman loads ammunition for a Kalashnikov assault rifle during training
A woman loads ammunition for a Kalashnikov assault rifle during training. Kharkiv is just 40km (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Passengers ride a bus in Kharkiv
Passengers ride a bus in Kharkiv. Ukraine's second-largest city is one of its industrial centres. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kharkiv
Members of a Ukrainian nationalist youth group train in an abandoned construction site in Kharkiv. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Members of a Ukrainian far-right group train in Kharkiv
The men who join the nationalist youth group or the government-run units have already shown themselves to be up for the challenge to come, said one of the trainers, who identified himself by the nom de guerre Pulsar. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Workers stand atop a tank T-64 on Repair Tank Factory in Kharkiv,
Workers stand atop a T-64 tank at Repair Tank Factory. The city has two factories that restore old Soviet-era tanks or build new ones. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
An aerial view on the center of Kharkiv
An aerial view of the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]