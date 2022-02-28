Photos: Protests worldwide against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are continuing across the world.

More than 100,000 people gathered in central Berlin, carrying signs reading: “Stop the War”, “Putin’s last war” and “We stand with Ukraine” along with Ukrainian and European Union flags.

Train and underground services were interrupted in some parts of the German capital as thousands flooded towards the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy.

Some 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech prime minister telling the crowd the country still remembered its own terror of Russian tanks rolling into the capital more than five decades ago.

In central Madrid, thousands of protesters waved Ukrainian flags. They held signs reading “Peace”, “Stop Putin”, and “Putin, you should be scared: my grandmother is really angry”.

In Denmark, roughly 400 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in central Copenhagen where many participants lit candles and laid flowers to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Similar protests took place in Rome, Lisbon, London, Seoul, Lahore, Tirana, Podgorica, Guayaquil, Istanbul and Washington, DC.

In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war. Police have detained more than 2,000 people during anti-war protests.