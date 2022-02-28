In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Protests worldwide against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands take to the streets across the world, denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lawyers hold placards during a protests against war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lahore
Lawyers hold placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lahore. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Published On 28 Feb 2022

Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are continuing across the world.

More than 100,000 people gathered in central Berlin, carrying signs reading: “Stop the War”, “Putin’s last war” and “We stand with Ukraine” along with Ukrainian and European Union flags.

Train and underground services were interrupted in some parts of the German capital as thousands flooded towards the Brandenburg Gate, near the Russian embassy.

Some 80,000 protesters thronged Prague’s central square, with the Czech prime minister telling the crowd the country still remembered its own terror of Russian tanks rolling into the capital more than five decades ago.

In central Madrid, thousands of protesters waved Ukrainian flags. They held signs reading “Peace”, “Stop Putin”, and “Putin, you should be scared: my grandmother is really angry”.

In Denmark, roughly 400 demonstrators gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in central Copenhagen where many participants lit candles and laid flowers to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Similar protests took place in Rome, Lisbon, London, Seoul, Lahore, Tirana, Podgorica, Guayaquil, Istanbul and Washington, DC.

In Russia itself, people took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war. Police have detained more than 2,000 people during anti-war protests.

A girl holds a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest march, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Podgorica
A girl holds a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro. [Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]
Advertisement
A woman wears a Ukrainian flag as people pray during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Istanbul
A woman is draped in a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest in Istanbul. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
People hold placards during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Tirana
People hold placards during protest in Tirana, Albania. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Guayaquil's Municipality is lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Guayaquil's Municipality is lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country after the Russian invasion, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
People attend an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Rome, Italy,
People attend an anti-war protest in Rome, Italy. [Remo Casilli/Reuters]
A crowd (estimated to 10,000 people), participate in a protest demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark,
People protest in front of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. [Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup via Reuters]
Advertisement
People march during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Warsaw
People march against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland. [Kuba Atys/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters]
People hold up placards at an anti-war protest during the Fashion Week, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Milan
People hold up placards at an anti-war protest in Milan, Italy. [Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters]
People take part in an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Toronto
People take part in an anti-war protest in Toronto, Canada. [Chris Helgren/Reuters]
A father and his daughter attend a protest against the massive military operation by Russia against Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Seoul, South Korea
A father and his daughter attend a protest against the Russian invasion, near the Russian embassy in Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]
People rally for more U.S. support for Ukraine, after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, near the White House in Washington, U.S.,
People rally for more US support for Ukraine near the White House in Washington, DC. [Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters]