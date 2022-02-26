In Pictures

Photos: Ukrainians flee to borders en masse

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians escape the war by crossing borders to the west in search of safety.

Hungary Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian people leave a train that carried 275 people to Zahony, Hungary, a border town with Ukraine [Anna Szilagyi/AP Photo]
26 Feb 2022

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from the war and crossing borders to the west in search of safety as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with air raids.

Cars were backed up for several kilometres at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova mobilised to receive them, offering shelter, food and legal help.

The UN refugee agency has said about 150,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Some walked through the night while others escaped the east of the country by train, car or bus. Many were greeted by awaiting relatives and friends.

With the world revolted at Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, there was a huge outpouring of support for the fleeing Ukrainians.

The largest numbers were arriving in Poland – 115,000 – where nearly two million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years, driven away by Russia’s first incursion when it annexed Crimea in 2014.

INTERACTIVE- Where are Ukrainians fleeing day 3 - 120000

 

APTOPIX Romania Ukraine Invasion
A woman pushes a baby stroller after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romania-Ukraine border in Siret, Romania. [Alexandru Dobre/AP Photo]
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. [Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo]
Hungary Ukraine Invasion
Infant sisters wait at a checkpoint run by volunteers after arriving from Ukraine and crossing the border into Beregsurany, Hungary. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. [Anna Szilagyi/AP Photo]
Hungary Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian people wait at a train station in Zahony, Hungary, a border town, after arriving on a train that carried 275 people. [Anna Szilagyi/AP Photo]
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian refugees are offered warm clothes as they arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. [Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo]
Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainians walk to Moldova at Mayaky-Udobne border crossing. [Sergei Grits/AP Photo]
UKRAINE-CRISIS/SLOVAKIA-BORDER
A person fleeing from Ukraine sits after arriving in Slovakia in Vysne Nemecke. [Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters]
Hungary Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian people leave a train in Zahony, Hungary, a border town. [Anna Szilagyi/AP Photo]
SLOVAKIA-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-REFUGEES
Slovak soldiers and volunteers help Ukrainian refugees after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern Slovakia. [Peter Lazar/AFP]