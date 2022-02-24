In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’ in Ukraine

Russian military tanks and armoured vehicles advance in Donetsk as Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine
Russian military tanks in Donetsk. [Anadolu]
Published On 24 Feb 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was under way.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 soldiers along the borders of Ukraine.

Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and said the operation was overseeing a “genocide” in the east of Ukraine.

The Kremlin had earlier said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

The extent of Thursday’s attacks was not immediately clear, but Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the worst-case scenario was playing out.

Biden immediately warned of “consequences” for Russia and that there would be a “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

NATO’s chief condemned Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked attack” on Ukraine.

Tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol
Tanks move into the city of Mariupol. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Advertisement
Russia-Ukraine crisis
A military vehicle on a street on the outskirts of Donetsk. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A member of the Ukrainian military takes items from the back of a car in Sievierodonetsk,
A member of the Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
People queue to use an ATM machine outside in Sievierodonetsk
People queue to use an ATM in Sievierodonetsk. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv
Cars leave Kyiv after Putin authorised the invasion of eastern Ukraine. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv
People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv. [Daniel Leal/AFP]
Advertisement
People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region
People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Smoke rises over the area near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
Smoke rises near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
A wounded woman is seen as Russian airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
A wounded woman as Russian airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine. [Anadolu]
People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv
People take shelter in a subway station in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Fire is seen coming out of a military installation near the airpor
Fire is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport in Mariupol. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street,
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]