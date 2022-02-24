In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Protesters around the world rally in support of Ukraine

Demonstrators take to the streets in London, Tokyo, Paris and many other cities to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon carry placards
Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon carry placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Published On 24 Feb 2022

Shortly after news broke of the Russian attack against Ukraine, demonstrators gathered outside Russian Embassies and other landmark spots in many parts of the world.

People waved yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanted pro-Ukraine slogans at the rallies on Thursday. Many of the demonstrators, including Ukrainian expats, held up banners saying “Ukraine will resist” and “Say No to Putin”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia’s invasion of the country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way like Nazi Germany did during World War II,” he said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to “go out” and “protest against this war”.

SPAIN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-DEMO
A demonstrator holds a European Union flag during a protest against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Consulate in Barcelona. [Pau Barrena/AFP]
AUSTRIA-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-DEMONSTRATION
Demonstrators hold a placard reading 'Ukraine is our home' in front of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vienna, Austria. [Alex Halada/AFP]
UKRAINE-CRISIS/SPAIN
Ukrainians protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
UKRAINE-CRISIS/NORWAY-PROTEST
People participate in a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway. [Heiko Junge/NTB/Reuters]
UKRAINE-CRISIS/JAPAN-PROTEST
Japanese and Ukrainian protesters attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE-PROTEST
Demonstrators take part in an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Paris after Russia invaded Ukraine. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
NETHERLANDS PROTEST UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT
Ukrainians demonstrate against Russian aggression on Ukraine in The Hague, The Netherlands. [Remko De Waal/EPA]
Britain Ukraine Tensions
People hold placards and Ukrainian flags as they attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside Downing Street, in London. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
TURKEY UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT
Ukrainian citizens in Istanbul, Turkey protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]