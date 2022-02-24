Photos: Protesters around the world rally in support of Ukraine

Shortly after news broke of the Russian attack against Ukraine, demonstrators gathered outside Russian Embassies and other landmark spots in many parts of the world.

People waved yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanted pro-Ukraine slogans at the rallies on Thursday. Many of the demonstrators, including Ukrainian expats, held up banners saying “Ukraine will resist” and “Say No to Putin”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia’s invasion of the country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way like Nazi Germany did during World War II,” he said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to “go out” and “protest against this war”.