Photos: Aftermath of Russian air strikes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

A missile attack on a residential district in Chuguiv town as the country woke up to a Russian invasion on Thursday.

Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an air raid hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv. [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 24 Feb 2022

A son wept over the body of his father in the middle of the wreckage of a missile attack in a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv in the Kharkiv region as the country woke up on Thursday to an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I told him to leave,” the man in his 30s said, sobbing next to the twisted ruins of a car.

Nearby, a woman screamed curses into the wintry sky.

A missile crater, 4-5 metres (13-16 feet) wide, was scoured into the earth between two devastated five-floor residential buildings.

Firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze in the remnants.

Teenager Anastasia clutched her grey cat as she watched her grandfather in a wheelchair being loaded onto a minibus waiting to rush them to a nearby village.

Several other buildings on the street were damaged badly, their windows shattered and doorframes hanging in the frigid morning air.

It was among the first reported damage after Russia launched the invasion, with explosions heard in several locations across the country.

A policeman said the casualties from the bombardment were still being “evaluated”.

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast
A wounded woman after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in the city of Chuhuiv. [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency]
Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv
Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians at the apartment complex in Chuhuiv. [Wolfgang Schwan /Anadolu Agency]
A view of a damaged flat after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv
A view of a flat damaged by an air attack in Chuhuiv. [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency]
A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv
A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Ukrainian firefighters arrive after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Ukrainian firefighters arrive after the air raid hit the apartment complex in Chuhuiv. [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency]
Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after the air attack hit the apartment complex. [Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency]
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in Kharkiv. [Andrew Marienko/AP Photo]
The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv
The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]