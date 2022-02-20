In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: The devastation caused by Storm Eunice in western Europe

At least 16 people were killed by falling trees and flying debris caused by the fierce winds.

A car lies under a fallen tree in Amsterdam
A car lies under a fallen tree in Amsterdam after Storm Eunice passed across northern Europe - Two people were killed by falling trees as Storm Eunice hit the Netherlands with powerful winds on February 18, Dutch emergency services said. [Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP]
Published On 20 Feb 2022

Emergency crews have battled to restore power to more than one million homes and businesses a day after Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across northwest Europe and left transport networks in disarray.

At least 16 people were killed by falling trees and flying debris caused by the fierce winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, emergency services said.

Train operators in Britain urged people not to travel after most of the network was shut down when Eunice brought the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England –  196km/h (122mph).

The train network in the Netherlands was paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines.

France and Ireland were also grappling with rail disruption and power cuts, and Germany’s rail operator Deutsche Bahn said “more than 1,000km [620 miles]” of track had suffered damage.

Poland had 1.2 million customers without electricity on Saturday afternoon, officials said, after the country’s northwest took a battering.

In the UK, 226,000 homes and businesses remained without power after 1.2 million others were reconnected.

About 30 people in northern France were injured in storm-related road accidents, and in the Netherlands, dozens of people have to be evacuated from their homes because of fears that a church’s clock tower might collapse.

Damage is seen on the roof of the O2 Arena
The damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in London after Storm Eunice made landfall. [Rob Pinney/Getty Images]
Storm waves surround the remains of The West Pier
Storm waves surround the remains of The West Pier in Brighton, England. This is the worst storm to hit the UK in three decades. [Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]
A boat is blown upside down on Brighton seafront
A boat is blown upside down on Brighton's seafront. [Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]
An unlucky car is damaged by a fallen tree
A car is damaged by a fallen tree in Southwick. Eunice sparked the first-ever "red" weather warning for London. [Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]
Municipal employees clean up a fallen tree on Reguliersgracht in Amsterdam
Municipal employees clean up a fallen tree in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. [Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP]
A tree lies over several cars on Keizersgracht downtown Amsterdam
A tree lies over several cars in downtown Amsterdam. [Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP]
Polish firefighters cut branches from a fallen tree
Polish firefighters cut branches from a fallen tree after strong winds hit Warsaw. [Leszek Szymanski/EPA]
The roof of an apartment building is blown onto a car during a storm in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
The roof of an apartment building is blown onto a car in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]