In Pictures

News

Photos: Storm Eunice pummels southern UK

UK’s Met Office warned that roofs could be blown off, trees uprooted and power lines brought down.

Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth promenade in Aberystwyth, Wales, Britain
Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth Promenade in Aberystwyth, Wales, UK. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Published On 18 Feb 2022

Millions have hunkered down as Storm Eunice pummelled the southern United Kingdom with fearsome winds and crashing waves, leaving the streets of London virtually deserted and triggering broader warnings in Europe.

The British capital was placed under its first-ever “red” weather warning on Friday, meaning there is “danger to life”, and the same level of alert was in place across southern England and South Wales, where schools were closed and public transport paralysed.

Eunice knocked out power in 55,000 homes and businesses in neighbouring Ireland and hundreds of homes in Cornwall, southwest England, which was hit by gusts of 145km (90 miles) per hour and waves that breached sea walls along the coast.

It accrued power in a “sting jet”, a rarely seen meteorological phenomenon that brought havoc to the UK in the “Great Storm” of 1987, and sparked a red alert in the Netherlands also.

Huge waves battered the Brittany coast in northwest France. Long-distance and regional trains were being gradually halted in northern Germany, while warnings were also in place in Belgium.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has placed the British army on standby, tweeted: “We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe.”

The Met Office, the UK’s meteorological service, said the whole country will be affected and the storm will cause significant disruption.

“The whole of the country will be affected by the extremely strong and damaging winds, which will cause significant disruption,” Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said.

The agency warned that roofs could be blown off, trees uprooted and power lines brought down.

Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth promenade in Aberystwyth, Wales, Britain, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Millions of people in the UK were urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors as the second major storm this week prompted warnings of strong winds and flying debris across Northern Europe. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Advertisement
People struggle in the wind as they walk across Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament in central London, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. - Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Roofs were blown off, schools closed and London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to stay at home. [Tolga Akmen/AFP]
Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth promenade in Aberystwyth, Wales, Britain, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Waves caused by Storm Eunice break over Aberystwyth Promenade in Wales, Britain. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Waves crash over the lifeboat station in Cornwall
The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages. [Tom Nicholson/Reuters]
People walk along Penzance Promenade during Storm Eunice, in Penzance, Cornwall, Britain, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People walk along Penzance Promenade during Storm Eunice in Penzance, Cornwall. [Tom Nicholson/Reuters]
Butchers shovel the snow from the path outside their shop in Auchterarder, central Scotland, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. - Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow. [Andy Buchanan/AFP]
Advertisement
People push a car out of the snow in Auchterarder, central Scotland, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. - Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
People push a car out of the snow in Auchterarder, central Scotland. [Andy Buchanan/AFP]
Large waves and strong winds hit during Storm Eunice, in Porthleven, Cornwall, Britain, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm. In the image, large waves hit Porthleven, Cornwall. [Tom Nicholson/Reuters]
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England
Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England. The Environment Agency has issued 10 severe flood warnings, another indicator of life-threatening weather conditions. [Glyn Kirk/AFP]
Surfers wait for waves whipped up by storm Eunice at Scheveningen, the Netherlands, on Friday Feb. 18, 2022. The Netherlands and other western European nations were bracing for the second powerful storm in three days. (AP PHOTO/Mike Corder)
Surfers wait for waves whipped up by Storm Eunice at Scheveningen, the Netherlands. [Mike Corder/AP Photo]