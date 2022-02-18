In Pictures

Photos: Ottawa police push to end weeks-long trucker occupation

Many protesters remain defiant, refusing to leave the downtown core of Canada’s capital despite repeated warnings.

A protester lies on the snow in front of a line of police officers
Police have increased their presence in the downtown core over the past several days as they seek to end the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protest [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
By Roger Lemoyne
Published On 18 Feb 2022

Ottawa, Canada – Dozens of people have been arrested and several vehicles have been towed in downtown Ottawa, police said, as a large-scale operation to clear a weeks-long occupation of the Canadian capital was underway.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters on Friday afternoon that 70 people had been arrested as of 3pm local time (20:00 GMT) and that the force would work “day and night” until the protest is dismantled.

Police increased their presence in the downtown core during the past several days, as they coordinated with law enforcement agencies at the provincial and federal levels to clear out participants in the so-called “Freedom Convoy“.

A large group of Canadian truckers and their supporters converged on Ottawa on January 28 to demand an end to coronavirus restrictions in Canada. Trucks blocked the streets around Parliament Hill in what residents and local leaders have denounced as a “siege” and “occupation“.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked an emergency measure to give his government more power to disperse the demonstrators and support law enforcement agencies.

Moving slowly, several hundred police officers pushed a crowd of protesters off the streets earlier on Friday. The windows of several vehicles were broken in order to remove their occupants.

The demonstrators chanted “freedom” and occasionally broke into a singing of the national anthem, “O Canada”, as many remained defiant despite the heavy police presence and multiple warnings to leave the area.

“We’re here for freedom,” said Richard, a convoy participant who only gave Al Jazeera his first name. “We’re not fighting nobody.” Another trucker, who identified himself only as Roger, added: “The whole world is watching today … I want my rights and freedoms back.”

Police deploy in large numbers in downtown ottawa
Ottawa Police Service are working with provincial and federal law enforcement agencies to clear the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protesters [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A man who had barricaded himself inside a camper van is arrested on the corner of Sussex Drive and Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A man is removed from his vehicle by police in Ottawa, Canada
A man is forcibly removed from his pickup truck during the police operation in downtown Ottawa [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Police confront members of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
The 'Freedom Convoy' protesters had maintained what downtown Ottawa residents described as an 'occupation' since late last month [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A protester stands between big rigs in Ottawa
Protesters said they were opposed to a border vaccination requirement for truckers, but many also demanded an end to all coronavirus restrictions [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A protester gives a thumbs up as police move in to disperse the demonstration
Ottawa police say they have set up 100 checkpoints in the downtown area where the operation is taking place [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Protesters huddle together in front of a police line in Ottawa
Many protesters have refused to leave the downtown area despite repeated warnings from police that they could be arrested and charged [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]