In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Flooding, landslides kill at least 94 in Brazil

At least 94 people died after floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’.

Rescue workers recover the body of a mudslide victim in Petropolis
Rescue workers recover the body of a mudslide victim in Petropolis. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Published On 17 Feb 2022

At least 94 people have died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses.

Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or the “Imperial City”, was the summer getaway of Brazil’s monarchs in the 19th century.

On Wednesday, there was scant evidence of its regal charms, after the floods ravaged its elegant streets and destroyed its Germanic buildings after rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.

In the Morro da Oficina neighbourhood, up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise.

Petropolis’s city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the nation’s central western region and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

 

Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis
Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
An overview of a site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis
The site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina in Petropolis. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
People carry bodies at a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis
In the Morro da Oficina neighborhood, up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
Residents recover belongs from thier homes destroyed by mudslides in Petropolis
Residents recover belongs from their homes destroyed by the mudslides. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
People try to rescue items from cars destroyed by a flash flood in Petropolis
People try to rescue items from cars destroyed by a flash flood. [Carl De Souza/AFP]
Men carry a body at a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis
Petropolis's city hall has declared three days of mourning. More than 300 people had to leave their homes and those displaced were taken to schools and shelters. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
View of cars destroyed by a flash flood in Petropolis
Large-scale flooding destroyed hundreds of properties and killed at least 94 people in the area. [Carl De Souza/AFP]