Photos: Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming the franchise’s first championship since returning to Los Angeles, and its second overall.

With the victory, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St Louis, joined last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to put together a 15-play drive that ended with a short touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play, and Aaron Donald wrapped up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, sealing the win.

“I dreamed this, man,” an emotional Donald said after the game. “I feel amazing.”