Photos: Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller holds up the Lombardi Trophy
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56. [Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]
Published On 14 Feb 2022

Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming the franchise’s first championship since returning to Los Angeles, and its second overall.

With the victory, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St Louis, joined last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to put together a 15-play drive that ended with a short touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play, and Aaron Donald wrapped up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, sealing the win.

“I dreamed this, man,” an emotional Donald said after the game. “I feel amazing.”

SoFi Stadium during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals,
SoFi Stadium during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. [Matt Rourke/AP Photo]
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22)
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the game. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33). [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
Eminem, from left, performs with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56
Eminem, from left, performs with Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg during half-time of the Super Bowl 56. [Chris O'Meara/AP Photo]
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell, top, leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defenders during the second half
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defenders during the second half. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, left, pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]