Photos: Canadian truckers protest against COVID measures

Canadian truckers and their supporters continue to protest in the capital, Ottawa, over coronavirus restrictions.

The trucks and protesters began arriving on Wellington Street, directly in front of the Canadian Parliament, on January 28, effectively gridlocking the area [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
By Roger Lemoyne
Published On 10 Feb 2022

Ottawa, Canada – Canadian long-haul truckers and their supporters, opposed to a government order requiring truckers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the border with the United States, have been protesting in the capital, Ottawa, for nearly two weeks.

But what started as a protest against the vaccine mandate has grown into broader dissent against the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and what is perceived as a tightening of individual rights and freedoms, highlighting the anti-vaccination movement.

While a vast majority of truckers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protesters have vowed to remain in Ottawa until all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Canada.

The convoy – which was organised by known far-right activists, according to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network research group – has paralysed the city centre, while local residents have described it as an “occupation“.

The truckers have effectively paralysed a wide swathe of downtown Ottawa some 1.5km (0.93 miles) long, where most businesses and office buildings remain closed. Dubbed the “Red Zone” by Ottawa police, this section of the city is home to the seat of the federal government, museums, office buildings and prime business real estate.

A man scales a statue outside Canada's parliament during a protest that brought thousands of people to Ottawa on January 29 [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Two protesters on Wellington Street show their support for the convoy [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
The wrought-iron fencing that separates Parliament Hill from Wellington Street is covered with demonstrators' signs [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A trucker blows a horn the day after an interim injunction banned the use of truck horns [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A truck is parked inches from an RCMP police cruiser next to the National War Memorial in the centre of Ottawa [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A shelter made of bales of hay sits between a trailer and a truck in the middle of Wellington Street in front of the Canadian Parliament [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Kelsey Spencer (in singlet) clears snow and ice from the sidewalk of Wellington Street in front of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
The truckers were joined by thousands of people opposed to government coronavirus-related mandates, including vaccinations, 'passport' systems and masks [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Many protesters have expressed anger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his government's COVID-19 policies [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]