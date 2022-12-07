In Pictures

Photos: Portugal 6, Switzerland 1 – (Ronaldo 0)

A devastating 6-1 victory by Portugal over Switzerland shows that the team is still lethal even when Ronaldo is benched.

Portugal fans celebrate in the stands.
Portugal fans celebrate in the stands before the match against Switzerland on December 6, 2022, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 7 Dec 2022

A benched Cristiano Ronaldo watched his replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, step in and deliver the World Cup tournament’s first hat trick as Portugal stormed to a crushing 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

The tepid early pace of the match on Tuesday transformed quickly as newcomer Ramos’s first goal opened the floodgates for the Portuguese side, with three more goals going unanswered by the Swiss before halftime.

The absence of Ronaldo seemed almost secondary as the team came together and exhibited a devastating unity, even with their superstar captain sitting on the bench.

Manuel Akanji scored beautifully for Switzerland in the 56th minute, but it was a lone bucket against a rising tide.

Ronaldo stepped onto the pitch in the 72nd minute to thunderous applause, later putting a powerful shot into the Swiss net that was ruled offside and disallowed.

The Portuguese now stride into the quarter-finals and will play giant-killers Morocco on December 10, 2022, at Al Thumama stadium.

Switzerland fans celebrate in the stands before the match.
A Switzerland fan stretches his arms wide as his team prepares to face the much-favoured Portuguese side [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal fans celebrate in the stands.
Fans of Portugal cheer from the stands in the lead-up to the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Switzerland fans celebrate in the stands.
Dressed in red and white, fans of the Swiss side cheer from the stands ahead of kick-off. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Pepe salutes fans during warm-up.
Portuguese defender Pepe, 39, warms up ahead of the match in which he scored his side's second goal against Switzerland. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal fans celebrating in the stands after the first goal.
Portugal's supporters celebrate after Goncalo Ramos's opening goal in the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Swiss forward Breel Embolo kicks the ball during the match against Portugal.
Swiss forward Breel Embolo (centre) in action early in the match against Portugal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Raphael Guerreiro celebrates scoring Portugal's fourth goal.
Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro celebrates scoring his side's fourth unanswered goal going into halftime. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action against Switzerland's Ruben Vargas as they both try to head the ball.
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (front) is pictured in action against Switzerland's Ruben Vargas. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring the World Cup tournament's first hat-trick.
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, 21, scored the World Cup tournament's first hat-trick. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cristiano Ronaldo puts a powerful shot into the Swiss net, but he was found to be offside and the goal was disallowed.
Cristiano Ronaldo, sidelined for most of the match, came on late and put a powerful shot into the Swiss net, but he was found to be offside and the goal was disallowed. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer standing ready in front of his net.
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer faced a devastating Portuguese offence that drove six goals into Switzerland's net. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Switzerland's Manuel Akanji as they both jump up to head the ball.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, who scored the lone goal for his side during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A defeated Swiss team on the pitch after loosing the match.
A thoroughly defeated Swiss team leave the pitch after their 6-1 loss to Portugal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal's fans celebrate their team's victory over Switzerland to move on to the quarter-finals.
Portugal's fans celebrate their team's victory over Switzerland to move on to the quarter-finals. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]