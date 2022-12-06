In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Morocco fans celebrate historic World Cup win over Spain

This will be the first time the Atlas Lions will feature in a World Cup quarter-final.

morocco vs spain
The joy on Moroccan fans' faces was obvious after their side's December 6, 2022 win. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Alexandra Stanescu and Showkat Shafi
Published On 6 Dec 2022

Doha, Qatar – It was ecstasy for Morocco and sheer anguish for Spain as the Atlas Lions defeated the former world champions on penalties at Qatar’s Education City Stadium and secured a quarter-final berth for the first time in World Cup history.

After Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty, Moroccan fans were jubilant beyond words, hugging and jumping with friends and family.

“I can’t believe it. This is one of the greatest moments in my life,” 27-year-old Amal Galidi told Al Jazeera. The Fez resident said both “Arabs and  Africans” will be the “happiest people today”. “God has listened to our prayers,” he proclaimed.

Outside the stadium, hundreds gathered to sing football and national chants, posing gleefully for the cameras and in no mood to leave. The match felt like a home game for the Atlas Lions, with their supporters overwhelmingly outnumbering the Spanish fans.

Anass Boumlek, 26, from Marrakech, said he was “very, very happy”, adding that the victory “belongs to everyone” involved.

“The fans in the stands, the coaches, the players and all the staff, this belongs to everyone,” he said. “We are giving this win to everyone … all the Arabs, Africans and all the other nationalities that supported us.”

Boumlek, who lives in Doha, said that there will be a “party atmosphere” in Morocco and Qatar.

Morocco fans
Some fans said Morocco's win was one of the 'greatest moments' in their lives. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco vs Spain
The Moroccan supporters in the stadium far outnumbered the Spanish fans. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco fans
The Atlas Lion fans celebrated the win, singing and chanting football and national songs. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco fan
A Moroccan supporter looks on during her side's round of 16 match against 2010 World Cup winners Spain. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
The Moroccan players celebrate after defeating Spain, which sends them to the quarter-finals for the first time in tournament history. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
Outside the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, fans celebrate the Atlas Lions' win. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
A group of Moroccan supporters pose for pictures as Spain crashes out of the tournament, losing their third straight World Cup penalty shoot-out. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
One fan told Al Jazeera the win 'belongs to everyone' who has supported Morocco's World Cup journey. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
A woman with her child leaving the stadium as fans gathered outside to celebrate. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs spain
Jubilant Moroccan fans pose with a replica of the World Cup trophy. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
iranian fans
Moroccan nationals young and old travel distances far and wide to see their team face off against Spain in the round of 16. [Hayat Mongodin/Al Jazeera]