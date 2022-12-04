In Pictures

Photos: Giroud and Mbappe star as France beat Poland

France dominate the game, which sees Giroud become France’s highest scorer with 52 goals.

France vs Poland
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 4 Dec 2022

A goal for Olivier Giroud and two for Kylian Mbappe sees France beat Poland 3-1 to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.

France dominated the game on Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium, helping Giroud achieve a record and become France’s highest scorer with 52 goals.

A late Robert Lewandowski penalty took the sheen off the victory, but Poland were well out-classed in the second half.

France vs Poland
French supporters cheer before the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
Polish suporters at Al Thumama Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
Lewandowski vies for the ball during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
The Polish team attacks. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
French players celebrate after scoring their first goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
France dominated the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
France's Antoine Griezmann on the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
French players celebrate after scoring their second goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
France supporters celebrate their team scoring a goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny concedes a third goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
Lewandowski reacts after France score their third goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
Lewandowski’s retaken penalty hits the net. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
The French team celebrate after winning the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]