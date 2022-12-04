In Pictures
Photos: Giroud and Mbappe star as France beat Poland
France dominate the game, which sees Giroud become France’s highest scorer with 52 goals.
A goal for Olivier Giroud and two for Kylian Mbappe sees France beat Poland 3-1 to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.
France dominated the game on Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium, helping Giroud achieve a record and become France’s highest scorer with 52 goals.
A late Robert Lewandowski penalty took the sheen off the victory, but Poland were well out-classed in the second half.
