Photos: Giroud and Mbappe star as France beat Poland

A goal for Olivier Giroud and two for Kylian Mbappe sees France beat Poland 3-1 to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.

France dominated the game on Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium, helping Giroud achieve a record and become France’s highest scorer with 52 goals.

A late Robert Lewandowski penalty took the sheen off the victory, but Poland were well out-classed in the second half.