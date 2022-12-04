Photos: England roar past Senegal into the quarter-finals

Despite a sluggish start, England roared three times against a stalled Senegal who could not answer, knocking them out of the tournament with a 3-0 victory.

2018 World Cup’s Golden Boot winner and England Captain Harry Kane ended the first half by decisively doubling the point scored minutes earlier by midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Bukayo Saka delivered the final blow in the 57th minute off a cross from Phil Foden.

Senegal, missing suspended striker Idrissa Gueye and others due to injuries, left their side unable to come together in the face of the dominant English side, despite a notable effort by striker Ismaila Sarr.

With the victory, England goes on to face 2018 Cup champions and cross-channel rivals France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.