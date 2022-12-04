In Pictures

Photos: England roar past Senegal into the quarter-finals

A heavily-painted Senegal fan in the stands prior to the match.
A heavily-painted Senegal fan looks on from the stands prior to kick-off at Sunday's match between England and Senegal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Wojtek Arciszewski and Sorin Furcoi
Published On 4 Dec 2022

Despite a sluggish start, England roared three times against a stalled Senegal who could not answer, knocking them out of the tournament with a 3-0 victory.

2018 World Cup’s Golden Boot winner and England Captain Harry Kane ended the first half by decisively doubling the point scored minutes earlier by midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Bukayo Saka delivered the final blow in the 57th minute off a cross from Phil Foden.

Senegal, missing suspended striker Idrissa Gueye and others due to injuries, left their side unable to come together in the face of the dominant English side, despite a notable effort by striker Ismaila Sarr.

With the victory, England goes on to face 2018 Cup champions and cross-channel rivals France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

An England fan celebrates, his face painted in the team's white and red colours.
A fan painted with the English red and white cheers from the stands of Al Bayt Stadium before the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal fans celebrate in the stands.
Senegal fans celebrating in the stands before the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Painted Senegal fans in the stands. The seven fans' body-paint spells the seven letters of the country's name, Senegal.
Painted Senegal fans celebrate in the stands prior to kick-off. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
England fans taking selfies before kick-off.
England fans celebrate and take selfies in the stands before the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal fans celebrate in the stands before the match.
Senegal fans brought very energetic support to the stands throughout the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Kalidou Koulibaly #3 in action with Formose Mendy #2 and Phil Foden #20.
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, #3, in action with Formose Mendy, #2, and England's Phil Foden, #20.[Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Harry Kane among Senegal defenders.
England captain Harry Kane faces significant pressure from Senegalese defenders. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jude Bellingham in action.
England's Jude Bellingham, contributor to his side's first two goals, shown in action. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham celebrate Henderson's first goal.
English standouts Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham celebrate Henderson scoring England's first goal of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Harry Kane down on all fours on the pitch.
Harry Kane, #9, down on the pitch. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saddened Senegal fan in the stands looking at his phone.
A saddened Senegal fan looking at his mobile phone from the stands at the end of the first half of play while his side trailed England 2-0. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saka scores as the Senegal keeper watches the ball sail past him.
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy watches England's third goal pass him, off the boot of England's Bukayo Saka. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saddened Senegal fans looking on from the stands.
Saddened Senegal fans looking on from the stands as their side failed to fight off the English assault. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
English keeper Jordan Pickford jumps to make a save.
Jordan Pickford making a big save managing to make it keep the Senegalese side goalless. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Senegal player helps one of his teammates up after the final whistle.
A Senegal player helps one of his teammates up after the final whistle ended their time at this World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]