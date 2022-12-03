In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Ukrainians face hardship in recaptured Kherson

Kherson residents undergo almost daily power outages, water shortages, and deadly shelling.

Lilia Kristenko, 38, cries as city responders collect the dead body of her mother Natalia Kristenko in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Natalia Kristenko's dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. The 62-year-old woman had walked outside her home with her husband Thursday evening after drinking tea when the building was struck. Kristenko was killed instantly from a wound to the head. Her husband died hours later in the hospital from internal bleeding. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Lilia Kristenko, 38, cries as city responders collect the body of her mother, Natalia, in the recently recaptured city of Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Dec 2022

At the beginning of November, Russia withdrew from the Ukrainian city of Kherson following an eight-month occupation, but ever since it has faced multiple attacks and escalation, leaving several dozens killed and millions of people in the dark.

However, hardship for the city’s residents is far from over.

The southern city with a pre-war population of 200,000 and its surroundings are still living the consequences of occupation, and feeling the deadly proximity of the Russian forces, now stationed across the Dnieper River.

Now residents experience almost daily power outages, water shortages, and shelling that have become a new reality. People are now relying on food or water rations. Some draw water from the Dnieper, risking Russian sniper rounds from the other bank.

Because of electricity outages, there are often lines of people charging their phones at communal power spots in the city parks. At night, residents with flashlights rummage through the rubble of their bombed homes.

Children still play at abandoned checkpoints raising a Ukrainian flag despite nearby explosions. Other residents seek to shame suspected Russian collaborators tied up in public.

Some cannot handle the harsh conditions and pack belongings in their cars, take their pets, and head for somewhere safer, hoping the war will end soon and allow them to return home.

Others stay, ready to endure hardship.

A resident wounded after a Russian attack lies inside an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A resident wounded after a Russian attack lies inside an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Advertisement
An elderly man holds a dog as he walks amid debris after a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
An elderly man holds a dog as he walks amid the debris after a Russian raid in Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The body of a woman killed during a Russian attack is covered with an emergency blanket before being transported to the morgue in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The body of a woman killed during a Russian barrage is covered with an emergency blanket before being transported to the morgue in Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Staff move Arthur Voblikov, 13, to the operating room inside a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Voblikov was injured after a Russian strike, and doctors had to amputate his left arm. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Staff move Arthur Voblikov, aged 13, to the operating room inside a hospital in Kherson. Voblikov was wounded after a Russian strike, and doctors had to amputate his left arm [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organisation from the southern city of Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson collect water from the Dnipro river bank, near the frontline, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson collect water from the Dnieper River bank, near the front line, in southern Ukraine [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Residents plug in mobile phones and power banks at a charging point in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Residents plug in mobile phones and power banks at a charging point in downtown Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Residents gathering at an aid distribution point receive supplies in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Residents gathering at an aid distribution point receive supplies in downtown Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Residents queue to fill containers with drinking water in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Residents queue to fill containers with drinking water in Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
In the village of Tsentralne, Ukrainian family members meet for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Families were torn apart when Russia invaded in February, as some fled and others hunkered down. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
In the village of Tsentralne, Ukrainian family members meet for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region. Families were torn apart when Russia invaded in February, as some fled and others hunkered down [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A Ukrainian defense force member signs a Ukrainian flag for a resident in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A Ukrainian defence force member signs a Ukrainian flag for a resident in Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation in Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The damaged Antonivsky Bridge is visible in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The bridge, the main crossing point over the Dnipro river in Kherson, was destroyed by Russian troops in earlier November, after Kremlin's forces withdrew from the southern city. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The damaged Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson is the main crossing point over the Dnieper River and was destroyed as Russian troops fled in earlier November [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Remains of a destroyed school are visible on the outskirts of a recently liberated Oleksandrivka village on the outskirts of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Remains of a destroyed school are visible on the outskirts of recently liberated Oleksandrivka village on the outskirts of Kherson [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]