Photos: Dutch move to quarter-finals in comfortable win over USA

The USA was tactically outsmarted by the Netherlands team, resulting in a comfortable win for the Oranje.

Xavi Simons of Netherlands vies the ball during Netherlands vs USA at Khalifa International Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 3 Dec 2022

The Netherlands beat the USA 3-1 and will advance to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Ten minutes after the beginning of the match, Memphis Depay scored with a fabulous shot to the bottom corner, marking the first time the USA conceded in open play during this World Cup.

It was also the first time that someone other than winger Cody Gakpo put the Dutch ahead during this tournament.

Team USA scored once but offered little challenge to their opponents, who repeatedly outclassed the Stars and Stripes at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands had a commanding 2-0 lead at the break despite the USA having a bright start to the game but failing make the most of their opportunities.

USA team’s Haji Wright reduced the difference by scoring with a neat flick at the 76-minute mark, but Denzel Dumfries, who assisted the two earlier Dutch goals, answered back after a cross from Blind.

The USA was tactically outsmarted by the Netherlands team. The USA had more possession (59 percent) and shots at goal (17 to the Netherlands’ 11). However, the Netherlands were quite happy to absorb the USA attacks and force the side into mistakes.

In the end, it was a comfortable win for manager Louis van Gaal’s side.

Fans celebrate outside the stadium before the match between The Netherlands and USA. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Virgil van Dijk of Netherlands and Daley Blind of USA challenge for the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the first goal for this team. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands players head the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands players celebrate their team's second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Marten de Roon of Netherlands vies the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Double save by USA's Matt Turner, who made many fine stops during the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Haji Wright scores their team's first goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands players celebrate after Denzel Dumfries scored their team's third goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Players challenge for the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands fans celebrate their team's victory. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands team celebrates their victory. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]