Philippines flood death toll rises, search continues for missing

Flash floods caused by heavy rains disrupt Christmas celebrations, with more than 45,000 people seeking shelter.

Fire rescue workers evacuate residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Gingoog city, Misamis Oriental province, the Philippines. [BFP Handout/EPA]
Published On 27 Dec 2022

The death toll from Christmas day rains in the southern Philippines has risen to 13, with the search still on for 23 people as the floodwaters started to recede.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains disrupted Christmas celebrations and affected more than 166,000 people, forcing more than 45,000 to take shelter in evacuation centres, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Tuesday.

Images on social media showed coastguard, police and fire personnel wading through waist-deep water and carrying residents along landslide-hit areas. Some roads were inundated by overflowing rivers.

The rescue operations were continuing and the damage to agriculture was being assessed, Carmelito Heray, head of the disaster agency in Clarin, a town in the southern province of Misamis Occidental, told DZBB radio station.

There was no tropical storm in the mostly Catholic nation’s most important holiday. But a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, caused rain clouds to form in the southern Philippines.

“The big damage here is livestock because their adult pigs, chickens, goats and cows are now gone,” Clarin town Mayor Emeterio Roa said on radio.

Rescue workers helps a resident affected by floods, in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental Province, Philippines, December 26, 2022. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Rescue workers evacuate a resident in Plaridel, in the southern province of Misamis Occidental. [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
Rescue workers help people to safety in Plaridel. The floods have affected more than 166,000 people. [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
A fire rescue worker is holding a resident's hand as they walk through a flooded street with water up to their waist on Christmas day in Gingoog city, Misamis Oriental province, Philippines.
Fire rescue personnel help a resident navigate a flooded street in Gingoog city in the southern province of Misamis Oriental. [BFP Handout/EPA]
A rescue worker holds a child as people affected by the floods evacuate from Plaridel. More than 45,000 were forced to take shelter in evacuation centres, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
Rescue workers evacuate people affected by floods in Plaridel. [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
Coastguard personnel evacuate residents from a flooded house in Ozamiz city, in the southern province of Misamis Occidental. [PCG Handout/EPA]
