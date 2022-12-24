In Pictures

Wild winter storm in US disrupts Christmas travel

Blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold create mayhem for those travelling for the holidays.

Two Chicago Transit Authority trains sit in an elevated station in Chicago's famed Loop. A massive winter storm will be hovering over the majority of the country for a few days featuring strong wind chills and major snow accumulation [Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Dec 2022

A wild winter storm continues to envelop much of the United States, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those travelling over the Christmas holiday.

The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in deadly accidents and led to mass flight cancellations on Saturday.

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, with about 60 percent of the US population facing some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

The frigid temperatures and gusty winds were expected to produce “dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern US this holiday weekend,” the weather service said, adding that the conditions “will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded”.

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes,” it warned.

Adding to the woes were power outages that by late Friday were still affecting more than a million homes and businesses, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

As millions of Americans were preparing to travel ahead of Christmas, more than 5,700 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled on Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Officials said that multiple highways were closed, and crashes killed at least six. Four people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed on Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died on Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

An outreach worker delivers supplies to people living in a homeless camp in Louisville, Kentucky. Heavy winter precipitation and temperatures 40 degrees below average are expected throughout the Christmas weekend over much of the US. [Jon Cherry/Getty Images via AFP]
A walkway is submerged at high tide during a winter storm in Gloucester, Massachusetts. [Brian Snyder/AFP]
A woman walks her dog past flood waters during a winter storm along the Hudson River shore in Nyack, New York. [Mike Segar/Reuters]
A woman walks her dog in a local park in Hoboken, New Jersey, while storm clouds pass over the One World Trade Center in New York. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as morning temperatures remain below zero with heavy winds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
Water floods a street during high tide in the East Boston neighbourhood in Boston, Massachusetts. More than 200 million people - about 60 percent of the US population - are under some form of winter weather advisory or warning. [Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
Water floods a restaurant terrace during high tide on Long Wharf in Boston, Massachusetts. [Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
A wave slams into the rocks at Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, during a powerful winter storm. [Robert F Bukaty/AP Photo]
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink in Des Moines, Iowa. [Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo]
A traveller passes through a pickup zone outside Denver International Airport in Colorado after a winter storm swept over the country, packing snow combined with Arctic cold, which created chaos for people trying to reach their destinations before the Christmas holiday. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
A passenger checks flight departure schedules, some showing cancellations, at Laguardia Airport in New York. [Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo]