As climate clock ticks, aviator races to photograph glaciers

Earth’s glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, and aviator Garrett Fisher is on a mission to photograph them all.

Garrett Fisher, an American aviator
Garrett Fisher, an American aviator and adventurer, looks out the window of his plane while on a mission to photograph glaciers in Norway, on July 29, 2022 [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Published On 20 Dec 2022

Chunks of ice floated in milky blue waters. Clouds drifted and hid imposing mountaintops. The closer to the surface, the more the water roared – and the louder the “crack” of ice, as pieces fell from the arm of Europe’s largest glacier.

The landscape was vast, elemental, and seemingly far beyond human scale. The whole world, it seemed, lay sprawled out. Against this outsized backdrop, the plane carrying the man who chases glaciers seemed almost like a toy.

This was 41-year-old Garrett Fisher’s playground and his life’s work.

He was travelling the world, watching it from far above, sitting in the seat of his tiny blue-white “Super Cub” aircraft. It was here that he combined his two longtime passions, photography and flight, in a quest to document every remaining glacier on the face of the Earth.

But he also did it because the climate clock is ticking, and the planet’s glaciers are melting. Because Fisher was convinced that documenting, archiving, and remembering all of this served a purpose.

Glaciers are not static. In a world that is getting warmer, they are getting smaller.

According to data from the European Environmental Agency (EEA), the Alps, for example, have lost about half their volume since 1900, with the most evident acceleration of melting happening since the 1980s. Glacier retreat is expected to continue.

Estimates from the EEA have said that by 2100, the volume of European glaciers will continue to decline by between 22 percent and 84 percent – and that is under a moderate scenario. More aggressive modelling suggests up to 89 percent could be lost.

Fisher has launched a glacier initiative, a non-profit to support and showcase his work, and he plans to open his archive to the public for research.

“We can live without them. We will live without them,” Fisher says. “However, it hurts us to lose them.”

Garrett Fisher poses for a portrait
Fisher poses for a portrait in Voss, Norway in August 2022. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Overhead view of glacier
An aerial view of the Nigardsbreen glacier is pictured in Jostedal. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
A glacier is seen from Garrett Fisher's plane
A glacier is seen from Fisher's plane over Norway. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Garrett Fisher talks to a mechanic repairing his plane
Fisher talks to a mechanic repairing his plane in Voss, Norway. Fisher has flown more than 2,000 hours in his life and has photographed thousands of glaciers in the US and Europe. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Tourists hike to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier
Tourists hike to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal, Norway. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Tourists use a boat to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier
Tourists use a boat to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal, Norway in August. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
The Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal
The Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal, Norway, seen here in August, has lost almost three kilometres (1.8 miles) in length in the past century due to climate change. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Garrett Fisher, an American aviator and adventurer, opens his log book
Fisher opens his log book at his home in Voss, Norway. He is on a mission to photograph all the remaining glaciers that are not in the polar regions before they disappear. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Pilot pushes his plane into Voss flyklubb's hangar
Fisher pushes his plane into Voss flyklubb's hangar in Voss, Norway. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Garrett Fisher edits his photographs
Fisher edits his photographs of glaciers in his rented home in Voss, Norway. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]
Aviator and adventurer Garrett Fisher flies his plane
Fisher flies his plane above the Folgefonna glacier in Norway. [Bram Janssen/AP Photo]