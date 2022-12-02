Photos: South Korea beat Portugal to step forward at World Cup

In Pictures

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with South Korea's Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Young-gwon and Kwon Kyung-won [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

Portugal's Ricardo Horta scores their first goal. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Mario. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
South Korea's Kim Jin-su scores a goal before it is disallowed for offside. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores his side's opening goal. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, top, celebrates with Hwang In-beom after scoring his side's first goal. [Darko Bandic/AP Photo]
Portugal's Matheus Nunes in action. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates the second goal with his teammates. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
South Korea players celebrate after the match. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
South Korea fan with a painted face reacts during the match against Portugal. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]