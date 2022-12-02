In Pictures

Photos: Heartbreak for Uruguay after World Cup elimination

Luis Suarez
Uruguay's Luis Suarez looks dejected after Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup. This was almost certainly his last World Cup appearance. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Published On 2 Dec 2022

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay in their 2-0 victory over Ghana, but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea tapped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal.

Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot-kick in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay made them pay with their first goal of the tournament as de Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute. They doubled their lead with a superb volley by de Arrascaeta after Suarez was again involved in the buildup six minutes later.

The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeaked through with more goals scored in the tournament after netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points.

Supporters of Uruguay
Supporters of Uruguay cheer from the stands before the match at Al Janoub Stadium. [Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE]
Fans of Ghana cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match
Ghana fans were in high spirits before the kickoff. [Noushad Thekkayil/EPA-EFE]
Ghana fans hold a Ghana flag inside the stadium
A large Ghanaian flag unfurled inside the stadium. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Suarez
Suarez waves to the stands during warm-up. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew's tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet. [Clive Mason/Getty Images]
uguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates
Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates scoring his second goal, just minutes after giving Uruguay the lead. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Ghana fan reacts
The result left Ghana fans in disbelief. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Addo
Ghana coach Otto Addo cut a frustrating figure on the touchline. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Ghana
Inaki Williams competes for the ball against Mathias Olivera and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, during a match that left the Ghanaian side scoreless. [Elsa/Getty Images]
Ghana and Uruguay
Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Ghana makes a huge save from a powerful Edinson Cavani header. [Clive Mason/Getty Images]