Qatar holds spectacular World Cup closing ceremony ahead of final

They came to Lusail’s Iconic Stadium for the match, the conclusion to a historic World Cup – the first in the Middle East. A month of drama, theatre, passion, skill and luck coming to its climax on Qatar’s National Day.

But before the final kicked off, there was the small matter of the closing ceremony – a spectacular performance in front of nearly 90,000 fans in the stadium and a currently unknown number of millions around the world.

FIFA promised “a night to remember”, and it was certainly a night few here will forget.