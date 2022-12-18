In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Messi and Argentina lift World Cup after win over France

After an incredible match that went into penalty kicks, the Argentinians claimed football’s biggest prize.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi hoists the World Cup after his side's victory over France in the World Cup final on December 18 at Lusail Stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin FurcoiShowkat Shafi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 18 Dec 2022

Capping off the World Cup career of arguably football’s greatest player, Lionel Messi finally hoisted the trophy after a breathtaking victory over France on penalties.

In a battle of the titans at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Messi scored two goals for the Argentinian side, while Kylian Mbappe carried France with a hat trick, keeping his side in the match right to the penalties, with the score 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Argentina dominated the first half of a match that seemed like the team would effortlessly steamroll over a sleepwalking French side, with two unanswered goals going into the half.

But Mbappe came to life in the second half, scoring his first goal in the 80th minute from the penalty spot and his second within another two minutes, bringing the sides even through the end of regulation time.

The action didn’t stop through extra time, with Messi putting his second goal past French keeper Hugo Lloris in the 108th minute, only to be answered by Mbappe from the penalty spot in the 118th minute, sending the match to penalty kicks.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after a spot-kick by Gonzalo Montiel, ending a run of four straight World Cup wins by European teams.

The last time a South American team won the World Cup was Brazil in 2002.

Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, December 18, Lusail Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spectacular game-opening festivities are seen for the final time in the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Lionel Messi #10
A tense Lionel Messi is pictured in what was probably his final World Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina v France
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick to win the Golden Boot on eight goals. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina v France
Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina celebrate Messi's opening goal
Argentinian players celebrate Messi's opening goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Angel Di Maria
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his side's second goal as Argentina dominated the first half of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Lionel Messi #10 and Kylian Mbappe #10
The two titans of the match, Argentina's Messi and France's Mbappe, face off during the second half. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe came alive in the second half to help his side mount a comeback from 2-0 down and take the game to extra time. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe celebrates after scoring his second goal in short order after his first, bringing the match to 2-2. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentinian players line up prior to their final penalty kick
Argentinian players line up prior to their side's winning penalty kick. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Kylian Mbappe #10 Mbappe scores
Mbappe scores his penalty in the shootout. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentinian players celebrating their victory
Argentinian players celebrate their victory, bringing the cup back to South America after a four-tournament run by European teams. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Messi
Messi, one of the greatest to ever take to the pitch, celebrates moments after his side's win over France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ibrahima Konate
France's Ibrahima Konate mourns his side's loss after penalty kicks. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina v France
Messi kisses the World Cup during the awards ceremony following the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar
Argentina celebrate their victory over France in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]