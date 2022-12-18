Photos: Messi and Argentina lift World Cup after win over France

Capping off the World Cup career of arguably football’s greatest player, Lionel Messi finally hoisted the trophy after a breathtaking victory over France on penalties.

In a battle of the titans at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Messi scored two goals for the Argentinian side, while Kylian Mbappe carried France with a hat trick, keeping his side in the match right to the penalties, with the score 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Argentina dominated the first half of a match that seemed like the team would effortlessly steamroll over a sleepwalking French side, with two unanswered goals going into the half.

But Mbappe came to life in the second half, scoring his first goal in the 80th minute from the penalty spot and his second within another two minutes, bringing the sides even through the end of regulation time.

The action didn’t stop through extra time, with Messi putting his second goal past French keeper Hugo Lloris in the 108th minute, only to be answered by Mbappe from the penalty spot in the 118th minute, sending the match to penalty kicks.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after a spot-kick by Gonzalo Montiel, ending a run of four straight World Cup wins by European teams.

The last time a South American team won the World Cup was Brazil in 2002.