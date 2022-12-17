In Pictures

Photos: Croatia claim third place at World Cup with Morocco win

Led by captain Luka Modric, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the football World Cup in Qatar.

croatia vs morocco
Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi and Croatia's Bruno Petkovic fight for the ball during the match at Khalifa International Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat ShafiSorin Furcoi and Alexandra Stanescu
Published On 17 Dec 2022

Doha, Qatar – Croatia have defeated Morocco in the third-place playoff of the football World Cup in Qatar, completing another impressive run after finishing runners-up in the previous tournament four years ago.

Zlatko Dalic’s side took the lead on Saturday with Josko Gvardiol’s header in the seventh minute. But Walid Regragui’s players hit back quickly, with Achraf Dari bringing the game at Khalifa International Stadium level just two minutes later.

Mislav Orsic’s spectacular curling effort in the 42nd minute gave Croatia the lead again, and ultimately the victory to the 2018 finalists in Russia.

Morocco, the surprise team of the tournament and the first from Africa to reach the last four, tried to find the equaliser until the last minute but was unable to break through the Croatia defence.

Croatia goal
Josko Gvardiol puts his team ahead with a beautiful header. Ivan Perisic had headed the ball back to him after a well-worked free-kick routine. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs morocco
Croatia players celebrate taking the lead early on. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Morocco
Achraf Dari levels it up with a header of his own. Luka Modric flicks on a free kick from the right from Morocco, and the defender finishes from close range. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs morocco
The equaliser sent Morocco fans in the stand into raptures. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
goal
The effort by Mislav Orsic to give Croatia the lead. The curling shot looped over Morocco's keeper, clipping the inside of the post to rebound into the opposite side netting. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Orsic
Orsic and Perisic celebrate Croatia's second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Morocco
Croatia legend Luka Modric chased by Morocco debutant Bilal El Khannouss. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Morocco
Nikola Vlasic tried a long-range effort shortly after coming on as a substitute in the second half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Morocco
Morocco's Selim Amallah received a yellow card after vying for the ball with two Croatia players. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs morocco
Morocco tried to find the equaliser but was not able to break through the Croatia defence. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia vs Morocco
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic protected his team lead till the final whistle. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs morocco
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui had a few words with the referees after the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
croatia 3rd place
Croatia players celebrate after receiving their bronze medals. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia 3rd place
Croatian players celebrate after winning the third place in the FIFA World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]