Qatar 2022: Best on-field highlights from the World Cup

As the World Cup reaches its finale on Sunday, here’s how Al Jazeera photographers captured the tournament.

Morocco vs Portugal
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi in action against Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva at Al Thumama Stadium. Morocco won 1-0 and became the first Arab and African country to ever reach a World Cup semifinal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 16 Dec 2022

The clock is ticking down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with a mouth-watering finale on Sunday between Argentina and defending champions France.

This year’s event has been “the best ever”, said Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, football’s global governing body, speaking of its “unique, cohesive power” and “transformative legacy”.

A wide spread of countries made it to the tournament’s knockout phase. Morocco had a historic run, becoming the first Arab and African team to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups, kicking in a penalty against Ghana in a Group H match that Portugal won 3-2.

Lionel Messi became the top-scorer for Argentina in World Cups with 11 goals, surpassing the previous record of Gabriel Batistuta (10), after scoring his fifth goal in this edition against Croatia.

France’s Olivier Giroud became his country’s top goalscorer with 52 goals, in the game against Poland, and extended that record to 53 goals during the quarterfinal against England.

Here, we have highlighted the best moments of the beautiful game as seen by Al Jazeera photographers.

Qatar vs Ecuador opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar
Qatar's Abdulaziz Hatem battles for the ball with Ecuador's Felix Torres during the opening match of the World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. Ecuador won 2-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Senegal vs Netherlands,
Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly heads the ball in the match against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium. The Netherlands won 2-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran
There was intense action near Iran's Abolfazl Jalali in the game against England, who breezed past an uninspired Iran 6-2 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Spain v Costa Rica
Midfielder Gavi was key to Spain’s brilliant passing display in the first 45 minutes of Spain vs Costa Rica. The match ended with Spain's landslide 7-0 victory [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco vs Croatia
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric controls the ball during the match against Morocco, which ended 0-0 [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Brazil-Serbia
Brazil's Neymar duels for the ball in the match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium. Brazil won 2-0 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal vs Ghana
Portugal's Ronaldo takes a penalty kick in the game against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud. Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
qatar vs senegal
Senegal became the first country from Africa to record a win, defeating hosts Qatar 3-1 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Wales vs Iran
Iran struck late to beat Wales, their crucial 2-0 victory coming from last-minute goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Poland vs Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in an aerial duel with Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri at Education City Stadium. Poland won 2-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
tunisia vs australia
Tunisia's goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen defends against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium. Tunisia lost 0-1 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
grmany
Germany attempt a goal during their game against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
belgium vs morocco
Morocco defeated second-ranked Belgium to seal a 2-0 victory at Al Thumama Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Granit Xhaka #10 struggles for possession with Gabriel Jesus #18 and Antony Santos #19
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka struggles for possession against Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Antony Santos at Stadium 974. Brazil won 1-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
mitrovic
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cameroon's Jean-Charles Castelletto jump for the ball at Al Janoub Stadium. The match ended in a 3-3 draw [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran USA
USA's Yunus Musah in action with Iranian defender Ramin Rezaeian at Al Thumama Stadium. USA won 1-0 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
kick
Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos battles for the ball against the Netherlands at Al Bayt Stadium. The Netherlands won 2-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico
Mexico's César Montes jumps for the ball during the game against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium. Mexico won 2-1 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
tunisia france
Tunisia's Aïssa Laïdouni in an aerial duel in the match against France at Education City Stadium. Tunisia won 1-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jamal Musiala
Germany's Jamal Musiala in action with Costa Rica's Celso Borges at Al Bayt Stadium. Germany won 2-1 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
canada morocco
Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan defends against Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium. Morocco won 2-1 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon v Brazil,
Brazil's Bremer heads the ball during the game against Cameroon at Lusail Stadium. Cameroon won 1-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, December 3, Khalifa International Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Teun Koopmeiners of the Netherlands falters against USA at Khalifa International Stadium. The Netherlands won 3-1 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
English keeper Jordan Pickford jumps to make a save.
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford jumps to make a save during the game against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium. England won 3-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
France vs Poland
France attempt a goal during their game against Poland at Al Thumama Stadium. France won 3-1 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rapinha in mid-air, trying to head the ball with a South Korea defender tackling him.
Brazil's Raphinha in action trying to head the ball in the game against South Korea at Stadium 974. Brazil won 4-1 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
portugal vs switzerland
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball in the game against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium. The match ended in a landslide 6-1 victory for Portugal by 6-1 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco vs Spain
Morocco's Youssef En Nesyri faces off with Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon at Education City Stadium. The match ended in penalties, Morocco winning 3-0 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs brazil
Croatia's Dejan Lovren heads the ball during the game against Brazil, at Education City Stadium. After 1-1 at full time, the match ended with penalties, Croatia winning 4-2 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Harry Kane #9 in action with Adrien Rabiot #14
England's Harry Kane in action with France's Adrien Rabiot at Al Bayt Stadium. England lost 1-2 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Dominik Livakovic #1
Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic fouls an Argentinian player, leading to a penalty, then Lionel Messi scoring the first goal for his team at Lusail Stadium. Argentina won 3-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Olivier Giroud #9 in the air with Yahya Attiat-Allah
Olivier Giroud of France with Morocco's Yahya Attiat-Allah at Al Bayt Stadium. France won 2-0, ending Morocco's dream of playing in the final [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]