Photos: Argentina batter Croatia to shoot for World Cup glory

Lionel Messi’s sparkling performance makes strong statement ahead of Sunday’s ultimate showdown against either France or Morocco.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is now just one victory away from the title that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Wojtek Arciszewski and Sorin Furcoi
Published On 13 Dec 2022

Lusail, Qatar – Superstar Lionel Messi led Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia to reach the final of Qatar’s football World Cup.

The 35-year-old captain opened the scoring in the 34th minute after converting a penalty won by striker Julian Alvarez when he was brought down by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Messi went on to set up Alvarez for the following two goals that chiselled away Croatia’s chances of making it to a second straight final and 37-year-old captain Luka Modric’s dreams of hoisting the cup.

While Croatia had more possession of the ball throughout Tuesday’s encounter, they were not able to register a single shot on goal.

The European side will now go on to play in the third-place playoff at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Messi’s performance made a powerful statement at Lusail Stadium, where Argentina will return on Sunday to face the victors of Wednesday’s semifinal match between France and Morocco.

Argentina fans celebrate in the stands
Argentina fans were ecstatic after their team reached the final for the second time in their last three World Cup appearances [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia fans celebrate in the stands before the match
Joyous Croatia fans await the beginning of the match. Croatia were runners-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, losing 4-2 in the final to France [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Luka Modric #10 in action
Croatia captain Luka Modric (right), followed here by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, hoped to lead his side to a second straight World Cup final [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Dominik Livakovic #1
The moment Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tripped Julian Alvarez, giving Argentina an attempt from the penalty spot [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Messi celebrates with his teammates after putting Argentina ahead.
Messi celebrates giving Argentina the lead [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Mateo Kovacic
Mateo Kovacic of Croatia fights past Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes of Argentina. Try as they might, the Croatians were not able to break into the Argentinian goal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring his side's second goal after a blistering run across the pitch [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Josko Gvardiol in action with Lionel Messi
Messi skipped Croatia's Josko Gvardiol to beautifully set up Alvarez for Argentina's third goal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Dominik Livakovic
The goal in the 69th minute put the final nail in Croatia's hopes of a comeback [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Emiliano Martinez #23
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez cradles the ball after a save, having successfully kept the Croatian side out of his goal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentinian players celebrate
Argentina players erupted in celebrations after the final whistle [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]