Morocco’s World Cup success stirs national pride

Young boys playing the game across the country and local teams’ die-hard fans show Morocco’s deep passion for football.

Children play football in the snow in Tighanmin, a Middle Atlas village near Azilal, central Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Dec 2022

Many football fans around the world have been surprised by Morocco’s success at the World Cup in Qatar, where it became the first African and Arab country to make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

But the North African nation has long had a deep passion for the sport. Children can be seen playing football on the streets or on dusty fields, from the snowy foothills of the Atlas Mountains to the Medina of Marrakech.

Local clubs such as Casablanca’s Wydad AC, Raja CA and Rabat’s AS FAR have die-hard fans known for vibrant chants and colourful choreographies.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has become a national hero following the team’s impressive World Cup run. Before taking over the team, he led Wydad AC to victory in this year’s African Champion’s League.

Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, December 10 sparked nationwide celebrations, with car horns sounding through the night in Casablanca, and residents thronging the streets of the capital, Rabat.

Morocco next faces defending champions France on Wednesday in the semifinals.

A full moon rises over supporters of Wydad Athletic Club during the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Egypt's Al Ahly Sporting Club, in Casablanca. Wydad defeated Al Ahly 2-1 on aggregate to win the league championship. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Amazigh boys play football at the foot of the High Atlas Mountains, next to Ouarzazate, in central Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Security forces stand guard as fans of FAR Rabat light flares and chant slogans during a match against Raja Casablanca in the Moroccan league, in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Children play football in an alleyway in the old Medina of Marrakech. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Players from Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo walk at the beginning of the playoff match in World Cup 2022 Africa qualifiers, in Casablanca. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Youth play football during a local tournament between different tribes, in Kalaat M'Gouna town in southern Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Supporters of Morocco's RS Berkane light flares to celebrate their team's first goal against Wydad AC in the CAF Super Cup 2022 match, in Rabat. RS Berkane were crowned CAF Super Cup champions for the first time after defeating Wydad Casablanca 2-0. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Boys play football on a beach. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Players from FAR Rabat and Raja Casablanca compete for the ball during a match in the Moroccan league, in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Fans of Raja AC light flares during a match against FAR Rabat, in the Moroccan league, in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Moroccans celebrate qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, in Rabat. Morocco sealed its place by defeating the Ivory Coast 2-0 in what was a straight shootout. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Morocco football fans celebrate after their team beat Canada 2-1 and qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Morocco's national team head coach Walid Regragui presents the CAF Super Cup trophy before the game between Moroccan teams RS Berkane and Wydad AC, in Rabat. RS Berkane were crowned CAF Super Cup champions for the first time after defeating Wydad Casablanca 2-0. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]