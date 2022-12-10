Morocco has defeated the highly favoured Portugal team to become the first Arab and African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals stage.

Portugal had dominated the ball throughout, but proved unable to unlock their rivals’ backline despite controlling possession and summoning record-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo from the substitutes bench after half-time.

To the credit of Walid Regragui’s team, Morocco were a constant threat on the break, despite possessing the ball only 27 percent of the game. Near the end of the first half, En Nesyri put Morocco in front, scoring the only goal they would need.

Morocco will now face either England or France in the semi-finals on December 14.