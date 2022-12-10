In Pictures

Morocco makes history by reaching World Cup semifinals

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 and advanced into the World Cup semi finals.

Achraf Hakimi in action with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva during Morocco vs Portugal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco has defeated the highly favoured Portugal team to become the first Arab and African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals stage.

Portugal had dominated the ball throughout, but proved unable to unlock their rivals’ backline despite controlling possession and summoning record-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo from the substitutes bench after half-time.

To the credit of Walid Regragui’s team, Morocco were a constant threat on the break, despite possessing the ball only 27 percent of the game. Near the end of the first half, En Nesyri put Morocco in front, scoring the only goal they would need.

Morocco will now face either England or France in the semi-finals on December 14.

Morocco's En Nesyri heads the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Portugal's Otavio and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat challenge for the ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's players shined on the break. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leaps to save a ball. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco celebrations
Morocco players celebrate their team scoring their first goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans go wild after En Nesyri scored the only goal their team would need. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Sofyan Amraba
Sofyan Amrabat in action in the Moroccan end. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Moroccan players defended well in the last minutes of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco fans erupt with joy after their side win
Moroccan fans celebrate their team's win. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Moroccan team celebrates their historic victory. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]