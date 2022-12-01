In Pictures

Photos: Oozing lava draws thousands to Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano

The volcano began erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984, ending its longest dormant period in recorded history.

People watch the glow from lava erupting
People stand watching the glow of lava erupting from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, on November 28, 2022, in Hilo, Hawaii. [Caleb Jones/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Dec 2022

Thousands of awestruck viewers have been drawn to Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, which has been sending volcanic ash and debris down from the sky and oozing hot lava since it erupted over the weekend.

Anne Andersen was among the many people who jammed a highway near Volcanoes National Park – an impromptu viewing point – to catch a glimpse of the eruption.

She said she left her overnight shift as a nurse to see the spectacle on Wednesday, afraid that the road would soon be closed.

“It’s Mother Nature showing us her face,” Andersen said, as Mauna Loa belched gas on the horizon. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Another observer, Gordon Brown, said he travelled over from Loomis, California, with his wife in hopes of getting “as close as [they] could get” to the volcano. “And it is so bright, it just blows my mind,” he said.

The night sky above Hawaii’s largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano’s summit. The lava is contained within the summit and does not threaten Hawaiians living downslope, for now, the US Geological Survey said.

The service warned residents on Monday that volcanic gases and fine ash may drift their way.

On Wednesday, the lava was tumbling slowly down the slope and was about 10km (6 miles) from the highway known as Saddle Road. It was not clear when, or if, it would cover the road, which runs through old lava flows and connects the cities of Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

Mauna Loa rises 4,169m (13,678 feet) above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 8km (5 miles) of Hilo, the island’s largest city.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution, but also emphasised that there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas and that it had not issued any evacuation orders.

About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa were confined to the summit, the agency said.

Steam rises from Sulfur Cone, on the Southwest Rift Zone
Steam is seen rising from Sulphur Cone, on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa’s summit region, during a US Geological Survey [USGS] flight on October 28. [USGS/K Mulliken/Handout via Reuters]
A fissure and lava flows on the Northeast Rift Zone
Fissure and lava flows are pictured on the Northeast Rift Zone, as seen during an overflight of the eruption. [USGS/K Lynn/Handout via Reuters]
In this long camera exposure
A long-exposure photo shows cars driving down the Saddle Road highway as Mauna Loa erupts in the distance. [Marco Garcia/AP Photo]
Lava fountains and flows illuminate the area during the Mauna
Lava fountains and flows illuminate the night during the Mauna Loa volcano eruption. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
Lava fountains on the Northeast Rift Zone
Lava fountains on the Northeast Rift Zone can be seen during an overflight of the eruption. [USGS/K Lynn/Handout via Reuters]
An overflow of cars sit in a parking lot near the Mauna Loa volcano
A parking lot near the Mauna Loa volcano overflows with vehicles as onlookers flock to view the eruption. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt
Rivers of molten lava flow down the mountain's north flank, advancing towards the Daniel K Inouye Highway. [Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/ EPA-EFE]
Spectators watch the lava flow down the mountain
Spectators watch lava flow down the mountain from the Mauna Loa eruption. [Marco Garcia/AP Photo]
world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt from its northeast rift
Multiple rivers of molten lava, fed by vigorous fountaining upslope, cross the Mauna Loa access road, which can be seen near the top of the photo. [Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE]
Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa's northeast rift
Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone. After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone in a mile-long curtain of fire. [Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE]
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego
Visitors take a photo in front of the lava erupting. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]