Photos: Draw puts Croatia into World Cup last 16 and Belgium out

Belgium’s group-stage exit is a shock for its talented but underachieving generation of players.

Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, and Jan Vertonghen are dejected after the match as Belgium are eliminated from the World Cup [Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
Published On 1 Dec 2022

Croatia advanced into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw, sending their European rivals’ “golden generation” out of the tournament with barely a whimper.

The result on Thursday saw Zlatko Dalic’s men qualify in second place in Group F behind Morocco, who beat already-eliminated Canada 2-1 in the other game to secure top spot.

Neither side had a shot on target in a dour first half, and Belgium brought on striker Romelu Lukaku at the break, but it was Croatia who sprang to life, with Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric drawing saves from Thibaut Courtois in quick succession.

Lukaku rattled the post with a fierce shot from close range on the hour as Belgium pushed desperately for the goal that would send them through, but Croatia held firm to extend their unbeaten run in the World Cup group stage to six matches.

A Belgium fan wears sunglasses inside the stadium before the match. [John Sibley/Reuters]
A Croatia fan is pictured inside the stadium before the match. [Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
Belgium fans inside the stadium before the match. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
Croatia's Luka Modric and team members warm up. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Croatia's Luka Modric, front, battles for the ball with Belgium's Jan Vertonghen. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reacts his shot hits the post. [Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE]
Belgium's Leandro Trossard, left, and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
Modric, left, is pictured in action against Lukaku. [Rungroj Yongrit/EFE-EPA]
Modric celebrates with teammates after the match as Croatia qualify for the knockout stages. [John Sibley/Reuters]