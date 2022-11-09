In Pictures

Gallery|US Midterm Elections 2022

Photos: How the US voted in the 2022 midterm elections

Election race saw all seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governerships up for grabs.

Supporters cheer after the race is called for incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Republican supporters in Tampa cheer after the race in Florida is called for incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Nov 2022

Voters in the United States cast their ballots in critical midterm elections, which will dictate the composition of the next Congress.

Tuesday’s vote took place as the country grapples with high inflation and rising living costs.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs, as were 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships.

Experts say it could take days of waiting before all the winners are apparent.

A jogger passes US flags on the National Mall in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
The results of the vote are expected to set the tone for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term at the White House. [Will Oliver/EPA-EFE]
An adjucation board reviews ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.
An adjudication board reviews ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center. [John Moore/Getty Images]
Lee County voters wait in line to cast their ballots.
Lee County voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in Fort Myers, Florida. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
An election worker sorts ballots for the US midterm election, at Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction.
An election worker sorts ballots at Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction, Colorado. [Jason Connolly/AFP]
An election worker takes a break as they process absentee ballots.
An election worker takes a break as absentee ballots are processed at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. [Jeff Kowalsky/AFP]
A woman arrives before Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters.
In Florida, Ron DeSantis coasted to re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points with 98 percent of the expected vote counted. [Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo]
Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman alongside his wife.
Democrat John Fetterman (left) won the Senate seat in Pennsylvania, in a huge blow to Republicans. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE]
Alex Erby fills out his ballot while voting at a polling station.
A man fills out his ballot at a polling station inside a church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Republican, answers questions from reporters after voting in Maricopa County. Democrat Katie Hobbs was leading Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children.
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race in Baltimore. [Bryan Woolston/AP Photo]
Supporter of Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams
Supporters of the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, attend an election night party in Atlanta, Georgia. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, won re-election, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]
Voters line up a few minutes before the polls close..
Voters line up a few minutes before the polls close in Durham, North Carolina. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]