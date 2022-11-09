In Pictures
Photos: How the US voted in the 2022 midterm elections
Election race saw all seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governerships up for grabs.
Published On 9 Nov 2022
Voters in the United States cast their ballots in critical midterm elections, which will dictate the composition of the next Congress.
Tuesday’s vote took place as the country grapples with high inflation and rising living costs.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for grabs, as were 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships.
Experts say it could take days of waiting before all the winners are apparent.
Advertisement
Advertisement