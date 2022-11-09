In Pictures

Photos: Total lunar eclipse, last until 2025, wows space watchers

The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year graced the skies in some parts of the world on Tuesday.

The 'blood Moon' is seen from The Bund promenade during a total lunar eclipse in Shanghai on November 8, 2022. [Hector Retamal/AFP]
Published On 9 Nov 2022

On Tuesday, the Moon passed through the shadow of the Earth, creating a total lunar eclipse.

For space watchers down on the ground, it was a rare but exciting opportunity to see a phenomenon that has fascinated humans for millennia.

Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the West, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted about one-and-a-half hours. The whole event took about six hours from start to finish.

A total eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the Moon. Known as the blood moon, the reddish-orange colour is the result of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

At the peak of the eclipse, the Moon was 390,653km (242,740 miles) away, according to NASA scientists.

It was the second total lunar eclipse this year, with the first one taking place in May. The next total lunar eclipse is in March 2025 but there will be plenty of partial eclipses in the meantime.

The Moon is seen during a lunar eclipse, in Caracas, Venezuela. [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
The Moon during a lunar eclipse, in Shanghai, China. [Aly Song/Reuters]
Residents react to a dog as they climb a hill to catch a glimpse of the rising Moon during a lunar eclipse in Beijing. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
The Moon and the illumination of a Ferris wheel at a park in Tokyo, Japan. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
People watch the Moon through telescopes during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
The full 'blood Moon' caused by the lunar eclipse is framed by the US flags blowing in the breeze on the National Mall in Washington, DC. [J David Ake/AP Photo]
People watch the Moon through telescopes in Goyang. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
People ride on a train during a lunar eclipse over the Tokyo sky. [Hiro Komae/AP Photo]
The Moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
People look up at the Moon during a total lunar eclipse in North Korea at an undisclosed location. [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
Seen past Christmas lights, the Earth's shadow starts to cover the Moon during a lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]