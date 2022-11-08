In Pictures

Photos: Their lagoons languishing, Spanish wetlands go dry

Farming and tourism drained the aquifer feeding Doñana lagoon, and climate change brought prolonged drought this year.

Bird nests sit atop trees in Doñana National Park. Flamingos, herons and fish once filled this preserve's freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today, it's a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Nov 2022

The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying.

Farming and tourism had already drained the aquifer feeding Doñana. Then climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought this year.

Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon was the biggest of the handful of lagoons that maintained some water year-round, providing a summer reservoir for aquatic plants and animals.

Sitting on an estuary where the Guadalquivir River meets the Atlantic Ocean, Doñana covers 74,000 hectares (183,000 acres). The reserve was founded in the 1960s with help from environmental group WWF.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve, Doñana is a wintering site for a half million waterfowl and a stopover spot for millions more birds that migrate from Africa to northern Europe. Home to five threatened bird species, including the Spanish imperial eagle, Doñana also hosts a breeding-and-rescue centre for the endangered Iberian lynx.

When Doñana’s aquifer fills from rain, lagoons emerge in the swallow depressions between its dunes, creating refuges for turtles, frogs, and aquatic plants. From atop a dune inside the reserve, the 360-degree view of low-lying trees and sand is only broken by a tightly packed mass of buildings seen when one turns towards the Atlantic.

The buildings are in Matalascañas, a former fishing village that developed into a beach resort town, complete with hotels, swimming pools and a now-defunct golf course. The water for Matalascañas comes from wells that pull from the aquifer.

The European Court of Justice cited Matalascañas as making some of Doñana’s once-permanent lagoons go dry. Spain’s government has approved a plan to reroute water from another area to supply Matalascañas.

Doñana reserve and Matalascañas both lie southwest of Seville and are part of the rural province of Huelva. Like other areas near Spain’s coast, Huelva has worked hard to become one of Europe’s major agricultural regions.

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries replaced olives, cereals and potatoes in the 1980s. With the berry trade booming, some farmers whose lands were left out of irrigation areas drilled wells anyway. The WWF says there are between 1,000 and 2,000 illegal wells used to irrigate some 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of berries outside the reserve.

Authorities have managed to close over 400 wells and purchased some farmland to remove crops, but far from being discouraged, many farmers are pushing authorities to reclassify their terrain as irrigable.

Cracks in the mud are visible in a dry wetland in Doñana natural park in southwest Spain. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The bones of a dead horse lie in a dry wetland in Doñana natural park. The disappearance of Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon in August makes Carmen Díaz, 66, a biologist the Spanish National Research Council, fear that the ecosystem she has studied for four decades may be vanishing for good. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A water meter stands in a dry wetland. “Seeing this last bit of water makes me think that the entire park is dry,” Díaz said. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A deer grazes in Doñana natural park, a wintering site for waterfowl and home to five threatened bird species and a breeding-and-rescue centre for the endangered Iberian lynx. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A boat sits in dry wetland in Doñana. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The town of Matalascanas is seen on the horizon surrounded by Doñana National Park. “The biggest problem is that this development draws from the aquifer using wells that are very close to the lagoons,” Díaz said. “This forms a cone of depression that hurts the closest lagoons, which are the best ones, since they are the biggest." [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The remains of plastic sheets used on nearby plantations hang from trees near Lucena del Puerto just north of Doñana National Park. [AP Photo/Bernat Armangue]
Strawberries grow on a plantation near Lucena del Puerto. European customers pay far more for the berries, but the crop needs much more water than olives do. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Temporary workers plant strawberries on a farm in the town of Almonte, north of Doñana preserve. In 2004, authorities divided the farmland into areas eligible for irrigation and those that could only grow crops with rainwater. But with the berry trade booming, some farmers whose lands were left out of irrigation areas drilled wells anyway. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A strawberry grows on a farm in Almonte. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
The bank of the Guadiamar River in Las Doblas, southwest Spain. "Perhaps 50 percent of [damage done to the park] is due to drought and lack of rain, but the other 50 percent of the blame goes to the lack of governance in the area, the cutting off of tributaries, and illegal wells," said WWF's Felipe Fuentelsaz. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A horse grazes in the village of El Rocío near Almonte. Climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought this year. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]