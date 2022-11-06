Photos: Thousands march in London in ‘Britain is broken’ protest

Thousands of people joined a demonstration in London, calling for general elections amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom.

A coalition of trade unions and community organisations took part in the “Britain is Broken” protest, organised by The People’s Assembly, in central London on Saturday.

The group said protesters were demanding immediate general elections, action on low pay, and the repeal of “anti-union” employment laws.

Protester Adam Robinson said people would “keep shouting” until the government listened, and likened the movement to the 1990 poll tax riots, which he credited with causing then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s fall from power.

“I’m really starting to feel the pinch as I know a lot of people are,” the 51-year-old secondary teacher from Maidstone in Kent, who is among those who may go on strike early next year.

“The current government is an absolute shambles, it is not fit for purpose, it is damaging our country, and I think it’s important that we stand together to make our voices heard and to say that we’re not going to put up with this stuff any more.”