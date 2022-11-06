In Pictures

Photos: Thousands take part in Beijing Marathon

Up to 30,000 people take part in the first Beijing Marathon held after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

A participant holding a Chinese national flag runs past Tiananmen Square during the Beijing Marathon in the Chinese capital on November 6, 2022. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Published On 6 Nov 2022

Thousands of people took to the streets of China’s capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing Marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy that locks down neighbourhoods when any virus cases are found and quarantines everyone arriving from overseas in hotels for seven to 10 days.

Participation was limited to city residents, apart from some invited runners. China’s state media said that 30,000 people took part in the event that began under smoggy skies in central Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Participants had to be vaccinated, not leave Beijing for seven days before the event and were required to take PCR tests for the three days leading up to the race.

Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu.

Participants prepare before the start of the Beijing Marathon in the Chinese capital. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
Participants walk towards the starting point before the Beijing Marathon, the first to be held since 2019. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Runners wait before the marathon starts. The 30,000 participants were comprised primarily of city residents, according to local media. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
This long-exposure picture shows participants streaming past the starting line. Additional marathons are also planned for later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu. [Wang Zhao/AFP]
Despite public frustration simmering over China's strict pandemic measures, the mood at Saturday's marathon was upbeat. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Runners compete during the Beijing Marathon in Beijing.
After a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, marathon participation was limited and participants were required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols before joining the race. [Mark R Cristino/EPA-EFE]
Two children cheer for runners along the course of Saturday's race. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Marathon participants run past Tiananmen Square. National health officials have repeatedly stressed that local authorities need to take targeted pandemic measures that minimise economic disruption and avoid a one-size-fits-all approach. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Medical volunteers assist a participant by the finish line of the marathon. Beijing reported 43 symptomatic and six asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, compared with 37 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases the previous day. [Wu Hao/EPA-EFE]
First-place winner Xia Yuyu, centre, poses on the podium with Li Yingmei, left, and Wang Min, second and third-place winners respectively. Chinese stocks soared last week on rumours of a possible easing of the COVID-19 curbs and media reports that some tweaks to policy could be coming soon. [Wu Hao/EPA]