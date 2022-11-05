In Pictures

Candlelight vigils mourn South Korea Halloween disaster victims

People join vigils across the country to remember the victims amid growing anger over the deadly crowd crush in Seoul.

People take part in a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 156 people killed on October 29.
South Koreans commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush in Seoul. [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]
Published On 5 Nov 2022

Rallies have been held across South Korea to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush, with public anger growing over one of the country’s deadliest peacetime disasters.

Thousands gathered in central Seoul on Saturday at a candlelight vigil organised by a civic group linked to South Korea’s main opposition party, with many holding signs that said: “Step down, Yoon Suk-yeol.”

In Itaewon, at a subway exit near the alley at the centre of the Halloween crush, there was a sea of white floral tributes and notes. Mourners also left chocolates, beer, soju – a Korean alcoholic beverage – and strawberry milk.

Similar vigils took place in other cities, including Busan and Gwangju.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100,000 who had flocked to the capital’s popular nightlife district to celebrate the first post-pandemic Halloween.

Opposition politicians have accused President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.

President Yoon offered an apology for the disaster, joining other top officials – including the national police chief and the interior minister – in doing so.

People attend a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the crowd crush.
People attend a candlelight vigil at Seoul City Hall Plaza. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
A man holds a placard during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities.
A man holds a placard calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk-yeol at Seoul City Hall Plaza. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
People attend a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the crowd crush.
People attend a candlelight vigil in Seoul. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush, in the resort island of Jeju.
Mourners take part in a candlelight vigil on the resort island of Jeju. [Suhyuk Chai/AFP]
A poster with the time 6:34 (PM) which refers to the first call made to police on the night of a deadly Halloween crowd crush.
A poster with the time 6:34 (pm) - in reference to the first call made to police on the night of the deadly Halloween crowd crush - followed by 'There was no country for us' at a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul. [Kang Jin-kyu/AFP]
A Japanese monk (L) chants near a makeshift memorial in Seoul.
A Japanese monk chants near a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul. [Kang Jin-kyu/AFP]
A woman reacts as she attends a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the crowd crush.
A woman reacts as she attends a candlelight vigil at Seoul City Hall Plaza. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
People take part in a candlelight vigil in Seoul.
People take part in a candlelight vigil to mourn the victims, mostly young people, in Seoul. [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]
Chrysanthemums and candles are displayed at an incense altar during a candlelight vigil in Jeju to commemorate the 156 people killed Halloween crowd crush.
Chrysanthemums and candles are displayed at an incense altar during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the Halloween crowd crush on the resort island of Jeju. [Suhyuk Chai/AFP]