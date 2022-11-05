Rallies have been held across South Korea to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush, with public anger growing over one of the country’s deadliest peacetime disasters.

Thousands gathered in central Seoul on Saturday at a candlelight vigil organised by a civic group linked to South Korea’s main opposition party, with many holding signs that said: “Step down, Yoon Suk-yeol.”

In Itaewon, at a subway exit near the alley at the centre of the Halloween crush, there was a sea of white floral tributes and notes. Mourners also left chocolates, beer, soju – a Korean alcoholic beverage – and strawberry milk.

Similar vigils took place in other cities, including Busan and Gwangju.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100,000 who had flocked to the capital’s popular nightlife district to celebrate the first post-pandemic Halloween.

Opposition politicians have accused President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.

President Yoon offered an apology for the disaster, joining other top officials – including the national police chief and the interior minister – in doing so.