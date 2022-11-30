In Pictures

Photos: Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around US south

At least two people died as tornadoes damaged homes, destroyed a fire station and trapped people in a grocery store.

Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home,
Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Flatwood, Alabama, the day after a severe storm swept through the area. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]
Residents across several southern US states have been assessing damage and picking up the pieces after tornadoes and strong winds caused widespread damage and killed at least two people.

A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, the United States.

Forecasters had warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the deep south.

Residents of several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late on Tuesday.

Heavy thunderstorms rolled from eastern Texas to Georgia and as far north as Indiana. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes hit the ground in Mississippi on Tuesday evening.

Significant tornado damage was also evident in the Flatwood community north of Montgomery, Alabama, where two people were killed as a tree struck their home, said Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi.

More than 25 million people were at risk from the vast storm system. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans in Louisiana; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham in Alabama.

A vehicle races along a Jackson, Miss., street as lightning streaks across the sky
A vehicle races along a street in Jackson, Mississippi, as lightning streaks across the sky on Tuesday evening. [Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]
Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Miss
Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Mississippi, as severe weather affected parts of the region. [Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]
People walk through an area of destroyed structures in Flatwood, Ala
People walk through an area of destroyed structures in Flatwood, Alabama, on Wednesday morning. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]
s a tornado shelter opened by the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management agency
A tornado shelter was opened by the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management agency on Tuesday in Starkville, Mississippi. A meteorologist at Mississippi State University said the shelter was located in a dome-shaped multipurpose facility capable of withstanding winds of 402 km/h (250 mph). [Craig Ceecee via AP]
The Flatwood community center is seen damaged,
Damage to a community centre in Flatwood, Alabama is pictured on Wednesday. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]
A damaged mobile home where two people died is seen.
A damaged mobile home where two people died is seen in Flatwood, Alabama. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]
Part of Patti Beeker's house is damaged as a result of severe weather in the area.
A house damaged as a result of severe weather is pictured on Wednesday in Eutaw, Alabama. [Vasha Hunt/AP Photo]
Friends and family survey damage to a house from a possible tornado Wednesday
Friends and family survey damage to a house from a possible tornado in Flatwood, Alabama. [Butch Dill/AP Photo]
Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather
Utility workers in Eutaw, Alabama repair power lines in the aftermath of Tuesday's severe weather. [Vasha Hunt/AP Photo]
Wes Garner's residence is damaged by fallen trees
This residence was damaged by falling trees, which also destroyed a shed and caused a gas leak amid Tuesday night's severe weather. [Vasha Hunt/AP Photo]
Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather,
Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of Tuesday's severe weather. [Vasha Hunt/AP Photo]