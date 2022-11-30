In Pictures

Photos: Australia stun Denmark, claim place in World Cup last 16

Andreas Cornelius in action with Australia's Harry Souttar
Denmark's Andreas Cornelius and Australia's Harry Souttar during the match between Denmark and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, November 30, 2022. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Published On 30 Nov 2022

Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 to secure their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years, thanks to a second-half goal from Mathew Leckie.

It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006, which was the only other time that they advanced out of the group stage.

The Socceroos contained Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium before stinging them on a counterattack in the 60th minute when Leckie burst into Denmark’s end, wrong-footed defender Joakim Maehle and fired low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark’s coach Kasper Hjulmand brought on all the attacking firepower he could muster as he desperately sought the goals that have eluded his side in Qatar.

But Australia held on to claim second place in Group D behind France. A second-half goal helped Tunisia beat France – but Australia’s win over Denmark sealed their exit.

An Australia fan shows their support prior to the FIFA World Cu
A Socceroos fan in a show of support brandishing a World Cup mascot dressed in an Australian scarf prior to the Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium. [Alex Grimm/Getty Images]
Australia fans inside the stadium before the match
Australia fans inside the stadium before the match. A narrow victory put the Socceroos through to the last 16 for the first time since 2006, while Denmark crashes out of the tournament. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match
Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match. Denmark needed to win the match to progress, but their early pressure was frustrated by a resolute Australian defence. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Denmark's Martin Braithwaite in action with Australia's Mathew Ryan and Kye Rowles
Denmark's Martin Braithwaite in action with Australia's Mathew Ryan and Kye Rowles. Denmark poured forward in search of goals. But although they had a likely penalty overruled for offside, they rarely looked like scoring. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Australia coach Graham Arnold during the match
Australia coach Graham Arnold shouting from the sidelines. Arnold’s team only had just over 30 percent possession in that game, but they had four shots on target to Denmark’s three. [John Sibley/Reuters]
hristian Eriksen of Denmark battles for possession with Aaron Mooy of Australia
Christian Eriksen of Denmark battles for possession with Aaron Mooy of Australia. [Alex Grimm/Getty Images]
Australia's Mathew Leckie celebrates scoring their first goal
Australia's Mathew Leckie celebrates scoring the only goal of the match, putting Australia through to the last 16. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand shouts from the sidelines during the second half, with his team trailing 1-0. [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Mooy of Australia celebrates after the1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar
Aaron Mooy of Australia celebrates after their win. The Australians have qualified for the knockout rounds for only the second time. The last was 16 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16. [Claudio Villa/Getty Images]