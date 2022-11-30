In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Argentina ease past Poland 2-0 and into World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, surrounded by Poland players, shoots from just outside the box. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Nov 2022

Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.

Argentina topped the standings with six points while Poland came second in the group on goal difference at the expense of Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead straight after the break with a low first-time shot after a flowing passing move, while Julian Alvarez shot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland’s hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty, awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentinian striker’s face.

Argentina fans cheer for their team at Stadium 974, in Doha [Jorge Saenz/AP Photo]
Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski, centre, challenges for the ball with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Poland's Robert Lewandowski beats Argentina's Cristian Romero to the header [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Wojciech Szczesny saves a penalty from Argentina's Lionel Messi [Issei Kato/Reuters]
An Argentina fan reacts during the match [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister scores their first goal
Alexis Mac Allister scores Argentina's first goal [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Mac Allister celebrates scoring the first goal for his country [Natacha Pisarenko/Reuters]
Messi takes on Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski [Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters]
Julian Alvarez scores Argentina's second goal [Amanda Probelli/Reuters]
Alvarez reacts in glee as the ball hits the back of the net to kill off the match [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]