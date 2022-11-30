Photos: Argentina ease past Poland 2-0 and into World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.

Argentina topped the standings with six points while Poland came second in the group on goal difference at the expense of Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead straight after the break with a low first-time shot after a flowing passing move, while Julian Alvarez shot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland’s hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty, awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentinian striker’s face.