Photos: Rashford brace downs Wales and sends England to last 16

England thrash Wales 3-0 to set up a World Cup last 16 match against Senegal.

England's Marcus Rashford shoots at goal [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Published On 29 Nov 2022

Forward Marcus Rashford’s second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales, sending them into the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners and ending Welsh hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The match on Tuesday came to life when Rashford curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute before Phil Foden arrived unmarked at the far post to side foot Harry Kane’s cross into the net a minute later.

Rashford then inflicted a final blow when he cut inside and somehow managed to find the net with a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 68th minute.

The win moved England to seven points and set up a tie against Senegal in the next round, while Wales finished bottom with one point as their first World Cup in 64 years ended without a victory and only one goal scored in three games.

England and Wales fans inside the stadium before the match [Paul Childs/Reuters]
The players take a knee to protest against racism before the match [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Wales' Ethan Ampadu in action with England's Jordan Henderson [Lee Smith/Reuters]
England's Declan Rice tries to tackle Wales' Neco Williams [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Wales fans inside the stadium during the match [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Wales's Daniel James, England's Jordan Henderson and John Stones react [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Marcus Rashford scores England's first goal from a free kick [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Rashford celebrates scoring with Rice, Stones and Henderson [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Phil Foden scores England's second goal past Wales' Danny Ward [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Foden celebrates scoring a goal [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
Rashford puts the ball past Ward for England's third [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Wales head home from their first World Cup since 1958 [Lee Smith/Reuters]