Photos: Pulisic’s daring header gives US 1-0 victory over Iran

Iran fan with glass lenses painted with Iran's flag, wearing a cape of red, white and green, and a green and white hat
An Iran supporter celebrates outside the stadium before his side's match against the US in Group B of the FIFA World Cup on November 29, 2022, at Doha's Al Thumama stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 29 Nov 2022

With a daring header, Christian Pulisic drove the ball into the net and his body into the Iranian goalkeeper, giving the US their game-winning goal and taking himself out of the rest of the match in the process.

The US defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday evening at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium, advancing their side to the Group of 16 phase.

An injured Pulisic was helped off the pitch after his 38th-minute goal and replaced after the half by Brendan Aaronson.

Iran finished third in the group with three points and failed to advance to the next phase of the tournament, a feat Iran has never managed in any of the six World Cups they have competed in.

The match was hard fought up until the very last minutes with a shot from Iran’s Mehdi Torabi narrowly missing the net.

The Iranian fans, in force in the crowd of more than 42,000, left the stadium heartbroken.

The US will next play the Netherlands in their first match in the Group of 16 stage.

Supporters of the Iranian team celebrate outside the stadium before the Iran vs US match in Doha, Qatar [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A USA fand celebrating outside the stadium before the match
A young US fan celebrates outside the Al Thumama stadium before the Iran vs US match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Sergino Dest of the US and Ehsan Hajsafi of Iran fight for possession of the ball during their hard-fought game [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iranian fan in the stands cheering for their side.
A fan of the Iranian team cheers in the stands at Al Thumama stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iranian fan holdds Palestinian and Iranian flags as fans celebrating in the stands before the match
A fan of the Iranian team holds Palestinian and Iranian flags as supporters celebrate in the Al Thumama stadium stands before the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Yunus Musah (centre) in action with Iranian defender Ramin Rezaeian (right) during the match at Al Thumama Stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Teammates of US player Christian Pulisic check on his condition after his collision with Iran's goalkeeper [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran fan in the stands cheering for his side
Fans of the Iran team in the stands cheer for their side [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Ramin Rezaeian #23 looking for options
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian faces US players during the much-anticipated World Cup match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Ali Karimi of Iran (left) and Brenden Aaronson of the US (right) fight for possession of the ball [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A frustrated Iran supporter watches as his team trails a goal down in the match that would eventually end with a 1-0 win for the US [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Matt Turner #1
US goalkeeper Matt Turner dives for the ball in the final moments of the tense match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
US player Tyler Adams (centre) remonstrates with an official during the final minutes of the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
US player Tim Ream speaks to devastated Iran team member Ramin Rezaeian moments after the match is won 1-0 by the US side [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A disappointed Iran fan hugs a World Cup replica after his side's 1-0 loss to the US [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]