Photos: Pulisic’s daring header gives US 1-0 victory over Iran

With a daring header, Christian Pulisic drove the ball into the net and his body into the Iranian goalkeeper, giving the US their game-winning goal and taking himself out of the rest of the match in the process.

The US defeated Iran 1-0 on Tuesday evening at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium, advancing their side to the Group of 16 phase.

An injured Pulisic was helped off the pitch after his 38th-minute goal and replaced after the half by Brendan Aaronson.

Iran finished third in the group with three points and failed to advance to the next phase of the tournament, a feat Iran has never managed in any of the six World Cups they have competed in.

The match was hard fought up until the very last minutes with a shot from Iran’s Mehdi Torabi narrowly missing the net.

The Iranian fans, in force in the crowd of more than 42,000, left the stadium heartbroken.

The US will next play the Netherlands in their first match in the Group of 16 stage.