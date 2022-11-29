Photos: Palestinian flags fly high at the World Cup in Qatar

The Palestinian cause has received strong backing and recognition so far during the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans taking the opportunity to display the flag during matches.

With the whole world watching, Palestinians marked their presence by waving flags of all sizes at various venues and football matches. Arabs from other nationalities have also shown their solidarity by waving the Palestinian flag in matches and in the streets, showcasing Arab unity and solidarity amid Israel’s ongoing brutal occupation of Palestinian territory.

Palestinians have told Al Jazeera that the tournament has given them a chance to raise awareness over the Israeli occupation, as well as to highlight Palestinian culture and history.