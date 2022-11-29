In Pictures

Photos: Palestinian flags fly high at the World Cup in Qatar

Palestinians display their flag during matches and in the streets of Qatar during the World Cup.

Palestine flag
The Palestinian flag has become a common sight during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Showkat Shafi
Published On 29 Nov 2022

The Palestinian cause has received strong backing and recognition so far during the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans taking the opportunity to display the flag during matches.

With the whole world watching, Palestinians marked their presence by waving flags of all sizes at various venues and football matches. Arabs from other nationalities have also shown their solidarity by waving the Palestinian flag in matches and in the streets, showcasing Arab unity and solidarity amid Israel’s ongoing brutal occupation of Palestinian territory.

Palestinians have told Al Jazeera that the tournament has given them a chance to raise awareness over the Israeli occupation, as well as to highlight Palestinian culture and history.

Palestine flag
A Qatari fan waves his national flag alongside a Palestinian flag. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A Palestinian flag in the crowd during the Tunisia vs Australia match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
Palestinians wearing the keffiyeh scarf wave a Palestinian flag. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A man holds a large Palestinian flag next to supporters of Morocco's national team, who beat Belgium 2-0 on Sunday, November 27. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A supporter of Tunisia's national team waves a Palestinian flag during a match against Australia. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A crowd holds up a large Palestinian flag during Tunisia's match against Australia. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
Palestinians say the World Cup has given them the chance to highlight their culture, as well as the repression they face under Israeli occupation. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
Supporters of Spain's national team hold up a Palestinian flag while cheering during a match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A Palestinian flag is seen among a large crowd watching the Tunisia vs Australia match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Palestine flag
A fan wraps a Palestinian flag around her back at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the Qatar vs Netherlands match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]