Photos: Fernandes gives Portugal 2-0 victory over Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo looks up into the stands before the match.
All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo before the match, but the day belonged to his teammate, Bruno Fernandes [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Published On 28 Nov 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’s 54th-minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.

Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.

Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, put together a string of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved, Maxi Gomez hit the post, and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Portugal’s second win in two games put them at the top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, third on one point, must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.

Fans cheer before the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
Fans cheer before the World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay. [Aijaz Rahi/Reuters]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and photographers on the pitch before the match.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo takes to the pitch for warm-up prior to the match. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Rodrigo Bentancur remonstrates the referee.
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur went into the referee’s book early after catching Ruben Dias on the calf. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
Uruguay's keeper, Sergio Rochet, saves from Portugal's Cristiano.
Uruguay's Sergio Rochet blocks an attempt by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Portugal's Nuno Mendes goes down during the match. He is seen lying on his back and grabbing his head.
Portugal’s Nuno Mendes was forced to withdraw from the fray after picking up an injury. Mendes came into the tournament with a hamstring injury while playing for Paris St-Germain. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Mathias Olivera is shown a yellow card by referee Alireza Faghani.
Mathias Olivera is shown a yellow card by the referee, making him the second Uruguay player to be penalised by the refs in a match that saw no shortage of cautions handed out. [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Uruguay's head coach Diego Alonso reacts on the sideline.
Uruguay's head coach Diego Alonso paces the sidelines as his team struggles to keep pace with the dominant Portuguese side. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Fernandes.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's first goal with Bruno Fernandes. The goal, which was initially thought to be Ronaldo's, was later awarded to Fernandes. [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Portugal's Diogo Costa attempts a save but the ball ends up hitting the post.
Maximiliano Gomez got close for Uruguay less than two minutes after being brought on from the bench, striking the post. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores their second goal from the penalty spot.
Portugal won a penalty after a VAR review by the referee, with Bruno Fernandes converting from the spot. The goal put his side 2-0 ahead, with barely minutes left, killing the game as a contest. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate after the match.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate after the match. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]